Happy Birthday Prabhas: Actor's Top 5 Power-packed Stunt Scenes

South superstar Prabhas celebrates his birthday today. As soon as the clock struck midnight, fans and well-wishers from all across the country began pouring in their warm wishes.

Prabhas stepped into the world of cinema with Jayanth C. Paranjee’s action-drama Eshwar in 2002. The film didn’t do well at the box office. It was with Varsham, released in 2004, Prabhas emerged as an action hero and cemented his place in the industry.

Known for his power-packed action sequence and stunts, Prabhas is widely remembered for his performance in S.S. Rajamouli’s directorial Baahubali. He played the titular character in the film and impressed the audience with his sword swinging skills.

On the actor’s birthday, let’s take a look at some of the finest action-stunts performed by him:

1. Baahubali 2: The Conclusion: The Rajamouli directed action-drama saw Prabhas lifting heavy sculptures and performing jaw-dropping stunts with the utmost ease. Not only this, the war sequence of the film, which featured Prabhas as Mahendra Baahubali and his uncle Bhallaladeva (played by Rana Daggubati), kept the audience on the tip of their toes. The highlight of the 9-minute war sequence was when Baahubali throws Bhallaladeva on the pyre created by his mother Devasena.

2.Saaho- The action thriller written and directed by Sujeeth, starred Prabhas Shraddha Kapoor, Jackie Shroff and Neil Nitin Mukesh in lead roles. When the film went on floors it created a lot of buzz due to its nerve-racking stunts and action sequences. In the truck and bike scene, Prabhas, who is riding a bike, is being chased by a set of officers. Considered as one of the most difficult action sequences, it included heavy vehicles and a helicopter.

3.Rebel- Rishi, played by Prabhas, sets a trap to catch Steven and Robert, the people who killed his parents. But Rishi himself falls in the trap as his confidant and love-interest, played by Tamannaah Bhatia were kidnapped by Robert. The scene moves to Robert’s house where Rishi’s confidant and Tamannaah are seen sitting on the floor with hands tied up. As Robert narrates the story of how he killed Rishi’s parents, Robert shots the confidant and Rishi loses his cool. Later, Rishi asks Robert to fight with him one-on-one. And it begins...

4.Chatrapathi: The action-drama starring Prabhas and Shriya Saran is based on the life of uprooted Sri Lankans who are living in Vizag. The scene opens to Prabhas, who is heartbroken after seeing a little boy dead. He then decided to fight the local rowdies to avenge the little one’s death. He solely beats up an army of men and kills their leader. After witnessing the entire episode, the villagers name him ‘Chatrapathi’.

5. Baahubali: The Beginning: Shiva’s (played by Prabhas) mother is being asked by Swami Ji to bathe the ‘Shiva lingam’ 101 times if she wants her son to stop climbing the mountain. Shiva, then, tries to convince her mother not to do it and help her but she refuses. Moments later, he lifts the Shiva linga, rests it on his shoulder and places it under the waterfall. The highlight of the entire sequence is when Shiva takes a dip into the water with the Shiva linga.