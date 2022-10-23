Happy Birthday Prabhas: Adipurush to Salaar, Upcoming Movies of Baahubali Star

HAPPY BIRTHDAY PRABHAS: Be it Baahubali, Rebel, or Darling, actor Prabhas has become one of the most popular names in the entertainment world. While acting comes naturally to him, Prabhas has played several unconventional roles that can’t be forgotten. The Baahubali fame is celebrating his 43rd birthday today, on October 23.

In terms of work, he was last seen opposite Pooja Hegde in the Radha Krishna directorial Radhe Shyam. Currently, he has a slew of interesting projects lined up in his kitty. On the special occasion of his 43rd birthday, here’s taking a quick look at all the upcoming projects of the superstar.

Adipurush

Adipurush has become one of the most anticipated mythological films based on Ramayana. Helmed by Om Raut, the movie stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles.

The plot of the movie is set 7000 years ago when Ayodhya’s king Raghava makes his way to the island of Lanka to rescue his wife Janaki, who was kidnapped by the king of Lanka, Lankesh. Adipurush is all set the hit the silver screen in January 2023.

Salaar

Directed by Prashanth Neel, Salaar is an upcoming action thriller bankrolled by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner of Hombale Films. South superstar Prabhas essays the titular role, whereas Prithviraj Sukumaran, Jagapathi Babu, and Shruti Haasan also play significant characters.

While the plot of the movie remains unclear, it is touted to be an action thriller revolving around the life of a gang leader who leaves no stone unturned to fulfil the promise made to his dying friend. Salaar is scheduled to have a theatrical release in the month of September, this year.

Project K

Starring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani in the lead roles, Project K is the working title of Nag Ashwin’s upcoming science fiction film. The movie was announced on the occasion of Vyjayanthi Movies’ 50th anniversary. Shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi, Project K also marks Deepika Padukone’s Telugu debut. Media reports suggest that the futuristic film is made on an elaborate budget of Rs 500 crore and is likely to release next year.

