As Baahubali Actor Prabhas Turns 39 Today, This is What He Gifted His Excited Fans

On his 39th birthday, Prabhas has gifted his fans something special. With a massive fan following, the makers of the film teased a special content of his upcoming movie ‘Saaho’ on Facebook on his birthday.

News18.com

Updated:October 23, 2018, 8:25 AM IST
Image Courtesy: Yogen Shah
New Delhi: Prabhas is one of the finest actors Indian cinema has recently been introduced to. Not only did fans love his portrayal in his blockbuster movie BaahuBali, but post the success of it, Prabhas became a household name. On Tuesday, the actor turns a year older and his fans can’t wait for his next release.

On his 39th birthday, Prabhas has gifted his fans something special. With a massive fan following, the makers of the film teased a special content of his upcoming movie ‘Saaho’ on Facebook on his birthday. Saaho is a trilingual, action thriller starring Prabhas alongside Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor.






Co-actor Shraddha Kapoor also shared a post in which she wrote, “Announcing Shades Of Saaho, a unique series unveiling fascinating tidbits of this stellar project.”



The hashtag, Shades of Saaho, is also one of the top trends on Twitter, so far.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
