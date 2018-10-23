English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
As Baahubali Actor Prabhas Turns 39 Today, This is What He Gifted His Excited Fans
On his 39th birthday, Prabhas has gifted his fans something special. With a massive fan following, the makers of the film teased a special content of his upcoming movie ‘Saaho’ on Facebook on his birthday.
Image Courtesy: Yogen Shah
New Delhi: Prabhas is one of the finest actors Indian cinema has recently been introduced to. Not only did fans love his portrayal in his blockbuster movie BaahuBali, but post the success of it, Prabhas became a household name. On Tuesday, the actor turns a year older and his fans can’t wait for his next release.
Co-actor Shraddha Kapoor also shared a post in which she wrote, “Announcing Shades Of Saaho, a unique series unveiling fascinating tidbits of this stellar project.”
The hashtag, Shades of Saaho, is also one of the top trends on Twitter, so far.
Announcing #ShadesOfSaaho, a unique series unveiling fascinating titbits of this stellar project. Out tomorrow at 11AM. Stay Tuned ! #Saaho#Prabhas @ShraddhaKapoor @sujeethsign @UV_Creations @TSeries pic.twitter.com/oB3g0xmGGZ— Saaho (@SaahoOfficial) October 22, 2018
Announcing #ShadesOfSaaho, a unique series unveiling fascinating titbits of this stellar project. Out tomorrow at 11AM. Stay Tuned ! #Saaho#Prabhas @sujeethsign @SaahoOfficial @UV_Creations @TSeries pic.twitter.com/gdFlI38rwl— Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) October 22, 2018
