Happy Birthday Prabhu Deva: Muqabala to Kay Sera Sera, His 5 Best Dance Performances

Actor, director, choreographer and ace dancer Prabhu Deva turns a year older today. He has made some major contribution in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada film industries.

The 49-year-old has choreographed over 100 songs and has been honoured with National Film Award twice. On the occasion of his birthday, take a look at some of his best dance performances.

Go Go Govinda – Oh My God

The song in which he features along with Sonakshi Sinha has some great moves. The track is based on a festive theme and includes some great floor work and footsteps.

Kay Sera Sera- Pukar

The song, which featured both dancing legends Madhuri Dixit and Prabhu Deva, is a hot favourite of all time. Till date, the number has not gone out of fashion and is remembered for its unique choreography.

Pettai Rap- Kadhalan

This iconic number eas picturised on Prabhudeva, Nagma and SP. Balasubramaniam. Even today, it is difficult to imagine the moves that he did back then. The choreography of the song in itself speaks volumes.

Kaasumela - Kaathala Kaathala

Two legends including Kamal Haasan and Prabhu Deva collaborated for this film. The fun number has them come up with a hilarious routine.

Muqabala Muqabala – Hum Se Hai Muqabla

It is with this song that one gets convinced that why do his fans call him the Michael Jackson of India. In his choreography, he has done some breathtaking reinterpretations of Michael Jackson‘s music video, Billie Jean.

