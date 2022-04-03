Happy Birthday Prabhu Deva: Recent and Upcoming Movies of the Dance King

Prabhu Deva is a man of many talents. An ace dance choreographer, actor, producer, and filmmaker. Prabhu Deva is celebrating his 49th birthday on April 3. He has worked predominantly in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu language films and has carved out a spot for himself in all three industries. In a career spanning over 32 years, the actor has worked in numerous films and has garnered support and praise. He is also a recipient of the National Film Awards for Best Choreography.

As Prabhu Deva gears up to celebrate his 49th birthday, here is a look at the actor’s latest movies:

Theal

Theal is a Tamil language action film, starring Prabhu Deva and Samyuktha Hegde in the lead roles. It was released on January 14, 2022. Durai’s (Prabhu Deva’s character) life spirals out of control when a woman, played by Easwari Rao, comes into his life claiming that she is his mother. Street Dancer 3D

Street Dancer 3D revolves around two dance rival groups based in London, who despise each other, but come together for a bigger cause. Prabhu Deva plays the role of Anna, also known as Ram Prasad, who owns the restaurant but is secretly a dancer. Pon Manickavel

Pon Manickavel is a 2021 Tamil language action thriller film, starring Prabhu Deva and Nivetha Pethuraj in the lead roles. Prabhu Deva plays the role of ACP Pon Manickavel. He helps the police in investigating the case and finding the culprit after the decapitated body of a judge is found. Khamoshi

The film is a 2019 horror film, starring Tamannaah and Prabhu Deva in the lead role. Tamannaah plays the role of Surbhi, a girl with hearing and speech disabilities. She tries to save herself from a killer (Prabhu Deva) who arrives at her doorstep. The film is a remake of the American film Hush, which was released in 2016.

Here are some of the upcoming movies of actor Prabhu Deva

Bagheera

Bagheera is a Tamil language adult psychological thriller. The film stars Prabhu Deva, Amyra Dastur, Remya Nambeesan, Sakshi Agarwal, and others. The film is directed by Adhik Ravichandran. Poikkal Kuthirai

The film is a Tamil language drama film, starring Prabhu Deva, Prakash Raj, and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar. The film is directed by Santhosh Peter Jayakumar.

