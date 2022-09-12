Happy Birthday Prachi Desai: Lesser-known Facts about the Actress

Happy birthday, Prachi Desai. The beautiful actress is no stranger to the Indian audience. Prachi, who has turned 34 today, became a household name with her first show Kasamh Se. Cast opposite Ram Kapoor in the 2006 drama, Prachi held her own as Bani Dixit, a young woman who is faced with various challenges. The show, which ruled the TRP charts for years, earned Prachi numerous accolades.

When the show ended three years later, Prachi was flooded with offers. But she chose to contest on the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 2 and emerged as the winner.

Soon, Prachi Desai made a transition to films and made her debut with Rock On! The film, which has been a fan favourite for years, featured Prachi as Sakshi Shroff, a woman who inspires her husband – played by Farhan Akhtar – to revisit his passion for music.

Her performance in Rock On! led to more opportunities in Bollywood. She shared screen space with big names including Abhishek Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi. Some of her popular works include Life Partner, Teri Meri Kahani, Rock On 2, Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, Carbon, Azhar, Police Giri and I, Me and Main.

For her role in Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, Prachi won the IIFA Award for Best Performing Actress In A Supporting Role.

Prachi Desai was last seen in the film Forensic directed by Vishal Furia. The film features her alongside Vikrant Massey, Radhika Apte, Subrata Datta, Rohit Roy, and Vindu Dara Singh and is a remake of a 2020 Malayalam film of the same name. The actress’ performance in the murder mystery has brought her praise from all quarters.

