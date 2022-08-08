Happy Birthday, Prajakta Mali: A Look At Her Inspiring Journey

It’s Prajakta Mali’s birthday. The Marathi actress turns 33 today. As soon as the clock struck midnight, wishes started to pour in from all corners. Over the years, Prajakta has left an indelible mark in the industry with her acting skills. Her performance in films like Chandramukhi and Raanbaazaar, among others stays in our hearts rent-free. Prajakta is also a brilliant dancer. Not many would know that Prajakta wanted to become a dancer first.

During a chat session on the show Dil Ke Kareeb, which is hosted by Sulekha Talwalkar, Prajakta said that she was pursuing her master’s in dance from Lalit Kala Kendra. She felt calm and a sense of security in that field.

Despite aiming for dance, Prajakta said that destiny had other plans for her.

Talking about the time when she got her first break, Prajakta said she was roped in by the makers of the film Tandala for a small role. While shooting for the project, she got another opportunity from an assistant director. Prajakta added that she never planned this and it just kept happening.

According to Pandu actress, doing television programs were just a solution for her to solve the problem of money. Prajakta said that her family was going through a difficult financial situation at that time. After completing her education, she started working in serials. Her role in the daily soap Julun Yeti Reshimgaathi proved to be a turning point in her career.

She felt extremely grateful for the amount of love that came her way. With tremendous love and popularity from viewers, she realised the value of acting in her life.

Apart from narrating her journey, Prajakta also shared a light hearted moment with Sulekha. During one of the segments, the two stars crooned Rangeela Re Tere Rang Mein.

You can watch the interview here:

Prajakta Mali was last seen in the hit Marathi film Chandramukhi. The Prasad Oak directorial featured Amruta Khanvilkar in the lead role. It was released on April 29.

