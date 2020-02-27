Happy Birthday Prakash Jha: 5 Bollywood Films by the Director One Must Watch

One of most prolific filmmakers of Indian Cinema, Prakash Jha, celebrates his birthday on February 27. Jha is acknowledged for his hard-hitting representation of social and sensitive issues in his works that are extremely relevant and will remain etched in the memories of the viewers for many years to come. His approach towards films is rather realistic and has the ability to render the finest spirit of cult cinema. Apart from mainstream films, Jha has generated few exceptional feature films and documentaries that won him several accolades including the much coveted National Award.

On his birthday, here’s looking back at some of his classic works.

Gangaajal

The 2003 crime drama film received immense acclaim from cine-goers and critics. Gangaajal follows a corrupt Police Department and how few senior officers turn a blind-eye to multiple crimes for the sake of money. The film sees protagonist Ajay Devgn, trying to turn things around and bring the goons to justice. Gracy Singh and Mukesh Tiwari played pivotal roles in the film. Gangaajal secured the National Film Award for Best Film on Other Social Issues.

Raajneeti

The 2010 political drama garnered enormous success at the box-office. Ajay Devgn, Nana Patekar, Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Arjun Rampal, Manoj Bajpayee and Naseeruddin Shah played pivotal role in the film that saw the duel between brothers to become the heir of a political party. Jha presented the film through parallels between Indian politics and the epic, Mahabharata.

Apaharan

The crime drama that released in 2005, revolves around a father-son duo and shows the rift in their ideologies. The film sees the character of Ajay Devgn sinking into the dark underbelly of crime and blackmail with Nana Patekar playing the role of a corrupt politician and the man behind all several high profile abductions. Ajay Devgn, Nana Patekar and Bipasha Basu essayed the main characters in the film.

Aarakshan

Another gem by Jha, the socio-political film throws light on the caste-based reservations in educational institutions and government jobs in the country. The 2011 film features Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Saif Ali Khan in important roles.

Mrityudand

The 1997 film featured Madhuri Dixit, Shabana Azmi, Om Puri and Ayub Khan in lead roles. The plot of the film revolves around the character of Madhuri and how gender inequality rocks their relationship.

Follow @News18Movies for more