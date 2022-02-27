Happy Birthday Prakash Jha: From Chakravyuh, Raajneeti to Lipstick Under My Burkha, Top Movies by the Filmmaker

Prakash Jha is a popular actor, director and screenwriter known for his films based on political and socio-political issues. Some of his top films include Damul, Gangaajal, Dirty Politics amongst others. Right from the characters, to the dialogues and the plot, his films received praises for the playback music as well. After directing a few films, he moved on to become a producer. Take a look at some of Prakash Jha’s popular movies to watch this weekend.

Chakravyuh

With a rating of 6.8 on IMDb, Chakravyuh is a political action thriller film directed by Prakash Jha. The film stars Arjun Rampal, Abhay Deol, Esha Gupta and Manoj Bajpayee in the lead roles. Jha’s film aimed to be a social commentary on the issues of Naxalites. Although critics praised the film, it failed to attract an audience.

Raajneeti

Rajneeti is known as one of Jha’s finest works in the film industry. The political thriller film directed and produced by him stars Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Rampal, Naseeruddin Shah. The film focused on the insights of a political household, which affects the country’s situation.

Lipstick Under My Burkha

Jha, as a producer, explored the black comedy genre with the film Lipstick Under My Burkha. It featured an ensemble cast of actors Konkana Sen Sharma, Ratna Pathak and Ahana Kumra, amongst others. The movie focused on the secret lives of women from different backgrounds, who go in search of their freedom and sexuality.

Satyagraha

Satyagraha is another film by the director/producer, featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Arjun Rampal, amongst others. The socio-political film gave people an insight into a common man’s life, who assaulted a corrupt official while trying to compensate for his son’s death.

Gangaajal

Jha’s Gangaajal was made on a small budget and went on to become a commercially and critically successful film. The film featured an ensemble cast of 87 actors, including Ajay Devgn, Mohan Joshi and Yashpal Sharma. A sequel to the film was also made, which did not work well commercially or critically.

