Happy Birthday Prakash Mehra: Check Out His Five-Hit Directorial Ventures Featuring Amitabh Bachchan

HAPPY BIRTHDAY PRAKASH MEHRA: July 13 marks the 83rd birth anniversary of the legendary Indian film director Prakash Mehra. Associated as a hard-working director, Prakash Mehra delivered many blockbusters and classics. He along with script-writers Salim-Javed introduced the ‘Angry Young Man’ via his film Zanjeer during the era of Rajesh Khanna’s romantic movies. Given that situation, it is not surprising that the role of Vijay Khanna didn’t appeal to many leading actors of the time.

While many actors were approached for the role, it was Amitabh Bachchan who portrayed the role and was catapulted to superstardom. The film created a wave in Bollywood for its intense fighting scenes.

Here are Prakash Mehra’s five blockbuster directorial featuring Amitabh Bachchan:

Zanjeer

Vijay Khanna (Amitabh Bachchan) during his childhood witnessed the murder of his parents on the occasion of Diwali. 20 years later Vijay as a cop fights against corruption and goons which leads him to jail, and later on, he comes face to face with the murderers of his parents. Starring Amitabh Bachchan, this film was released in theatres in 1973. Sharaabi

Son of a billionaire, Vicky Kapoor portrayed by Amitabh, lost his mother at a young age and was neglected by his father, which resulted in him becoming an alcoholic. A few years later, Vicky falls in love with a dancer, Meena (Jaya Prada). However, the love story faces a lot of difficulties as the film proceeds. This film was released in 1984. Laawaris

The 1981 movie is about a kid, Heera, whose mother died at childbirth and his biological father had disowned him long before he was born. When he grows up and starts working at a factory, he realises he has been working for his biological father. Namak Halaal

Young Arjun (Amitabh) brought up by his grandfather goes to the city in search of better opportunities. He ends up meeting his mother, who had left him when he was a child in his grandfather’s custody to protect another child, Raja (Shashi Kapoor). Hera Pheri

This legendary movie won millions of hearts. Vijay (Amitabh Bachchan) and Ajay (Vinod Khanna) con bad men to earn money. They learn about their respective past and have a fallout only to rekindle their friendship later on.

