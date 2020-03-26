Happy Birthday Prakash Raj: 5 Memorable Performances by the Actor in Villainous Roles

Actor Prakash Raj turns a year older on March 26. The thespian is known for a variety of roles in Telugu, Tamil and Kannada cinema. He tasted success in the Bollywood movie industry by playing significant supporting characters. Having appeared in more than 100 films in his career, Raj has marked a firm space for himself notably as a villain.

On the occasion of his birthday, let’s look at some of his most noted works in Hindi cinema.

Singham (2011)

In this Rohit Shetty directorial, Ajay Devgn plays Bajirao Singham, an honest and valiant cop fighting against injustice. Prakash Raj as Jaikant Shikre, a corrupt politician, challenges Bajirao’s ethics and beliefs.

Wanted (2009)

The story revolves around Radhe (Salman Khan) who is a lifelong gangster and how he saves his love from kidnapping and a violent shootout. Prakash Raj gives the perfect depth to his supporting character as Shamsuddin Asgar Gani.

Dabangg 2(2012)

Salman Khan reprises the iconic role of Chulbul Pandey who kills Prakash Raj aka Bachcha Singh’s brother in the beginning that led to a lengthy fight between the two parties.

Singh Saab the Great (2013)

Bhoodev (Prakash Raj), a devious man, plots against Singh Saab (Sunny Deol) is a responsible tax collector. Singh Saab decides to teach Bhoodev a lesson with his unique style.

Policegiri (2013)

Prakash Raj aka Nagori Subramaniam has caused rampant crime and corruption in a city. DCP Rudra( Sanjay Dutt), operating officer prepares to destroy Nagori once and for all.

Follow @News18Movies for more