Happy Birthday, Pranitha Subhash: Know The First Film of South Indian Actress

Actress Pranitha Subhash turned a year older today, on October 17. The actress has made her niche with her impeccable acting skills in the entertainment industry. She made her Bollywood debut with Ajay Devgn-starrer Bhuj: The Pride of India. She was also seen in Hungama 2 in a pivotal role along with Meezan Jafri, Shilpa Shetty and Paresh Rawal among others. On her birthday let’s walk down her career lane.

Pranitha started her career as a model and made her acting debut in 2010 with the Kannada film Porki. The film is the remake of the Telugu film Pokiri featuring Darshan. The romantic action film narrates a story of a ruthless mafia who kills anybody for money. He falls in love with a girl but she refuses to confess her feelings because the man has a criminal background.

After the commercial success of Porki, Pranitha received several film offers but she refused them all. She then signed her second film Bawa with actor Siddharth. She garnered praise for her performance in the film.

In 2011, Pranitha made her debut in Tamil cinema with Udhayan and from there it was no looking back. The actress has broken many stereotypes by getting married at the peak of her career. She also welcomed her baby girl earlier this year.

On Monday, Pranitha shared a snap of herself and her family cutting a birthday cake. The actress penned in the caption of the snippet, “Grateful.”

Speaking to Zoom TV about her career post the delivery of her baby, Pranitha said that everything has changed and she would love to do commercial films. “Honestly, I don’t want to say that I am looking for different kinds of roles and things like that. Because that is just stereotyping motherhood, marriage and everything. Nothing has changed. I look the same. Why not do the same kind of movies that I used to do? I love the whole commercial movies where there are like five songs, running around trees and all. I love that,” she added.

Pranitha Shubash will be next seen in Ramana Avatara alongside, Rishi, Danish Sait, Raj B Shetty, and Shubra Aiyappa.

