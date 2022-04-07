Happy Birthday, Prashanth: Interesting Facts Every Fan Must Know

A belated happy birthday to Prashanth. The actor turned 49. As soon as the clock struck midnight, wishes have started to pour in from all corners. From fans to well-wishers to industry colleagues, everyone is making it a point to send their warmest greetings on Prashanth’s special day.

On the special occasion, we have prepared a list of some interesting facts that every Prashanth fan must know.

1. Prashanth made his debut in a supporting role with Vaigasi Poranthachu. The film was released in 1990. It was directed by Radha Bharathi

2.Prashanth has completed his studies at the Trinity College of Music in London. He has done a course on Computer Graphics and Multimedia.

3. He is also trained in karate and gymnastics.

4. Did you know Prashanth wanted to become a doctor? He was even accepted by two medical schools.

5. Later, there was a change in plans and Prashanth decided to follow in the footsteps of his father, producer and film director T. Thiagarajan.

6. As per his Twitter bio, Prashanth is a “Tech freak, foodie, bookworm, traveller and photographer.”

7. He is known for his roles in films like Jeans, Majnu among others

8. He will be next seen in Andhagan, directed by B. Thyagarajan. The plot revolves around a piano player, who pretends to be visually impaired. Things take a mad turn after he witnesses the murder of a former actor.

The film also stars Yogi Babu, Simran and Priya Anand.

