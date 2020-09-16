Happy Birthday Prasoon Joshi: 5 Most Memorable Songs Penned by the Lyricist

One of the most prolific and gifted song-writers in Hindi cinema, Prasoon Joshi turns a year older on September 16. Currently the Chairperson of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), Prasoon is also a screenwriter, poet and marketer. He has been honoured with the Filmfare Best Lyricist Award in 2007, 2008 and 2014.

He was conferred with the National Film Award for Best Lyrics, for his work in Taare Zameen Par (2007) and Chittagong (2013). Prasoon is also the recipient of Padma Shri Award for his contributions towards the field of Arts, Literature and Advertising.

On the occasion of Prasoon's 49th birthday, let's look at songs penned by him that will touch your heart and connect to your soul.

1. O Rangrez – Bhaag Milkha Bhaag

This song is a gem that went on to achieve a cult status over time. One of the best compositions from the popular trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, the raag-based, slow paced song is an all-in-all feel good number. Crooned by Javed Bashir and Shreya Ghoshal, this track was one of the fan favourites from Bhaag Milkha Bhaag’s soundtrack album.

2. Maa – Taare Zameen Par

It’s hard to listen to this emotional track without breaking into tears and reminiscing memories of your mother. One of the most tear-inducing tracks in the recent past, the song captures the feelings of a child missing his mother dearly. The vocals for the song are given by Shankar Mahadevan.

3. Saanson Ko Saanson Mein - Hum Tum

The romantic number became timeless with the beautiful lyrics straight from the pen of Joshi. Starring Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji, the track was beautifully sung by Alka Yagnik and Babu Supriyo.

4. Tu Bin Bataye - Rang De Basanti

An underrated classic from the genius lyricist, this song is like a poetry in motion. The soft romantic number crooned by Madhushree and Naresh Iyer evokes a sense of calm and warmth. The quintessential romantic song remains one of the most loved tracks among the music aficionados.

5. Chand Sifarish - Fanaa

This mood-lifting romantic number's lyrics bring about the nuances of the feeling of love completed with shayari. The composition by Jatin-Lalit has subtle naughtiness but is a beauty in its own way. Crooned to perfection by popular singer Shaan along with Kailash Kher.