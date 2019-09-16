Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Happy Birthday Prasoon Joshi: 5 Soul-touching Song Lyrics by Him

On his birthday, let’s take a look back at some of his soulful lyrics which are etched in our minds.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 16, 2019, 2:39 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Happy Birthday Prasoon Joshi: 5 Soul-touching Song Lyrics by Him
Prasoon Joshi speaking at the News18 Rising India Summit in New Delhi. (Image: News18)
Loading...

Renowned lyricist, poet and screenwriter Prasoon Joshi celebrates his birthday on Monday, September 16. He has received several awards for his work, including the National Award. In 2015, he was awarded Padma Shri by the Government of India for his contributions towards the field of Arts, Literature and Advertising. He is currently the Chairperson of Central Board of Film Certification.

On his birthday, let’s take a look back at some of his soulful lyrics which are etched in our minds.

Roobaroo

This song from the film Rang De Basanti stirs a revolutionary feeling in our minds.

Maa

Everybody’s eyes got a little misty while listening to this beautiful composition by Joshi for the film Taare Zameen Par.

O Rangrez

This composition is not just the best from the movie Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, but is one of the best works by Joshi combined with the musical sense of Shankar, Ehasan and Loy.

Jeete Hai Chal

This song from the film Neerja inspires to live on, despite all hurdles, troubles and miseries and work towards a better tomorrow.

Chand Sifarish

A quintessential romantic song from the film Fanaa, this song was a food for soul with Shaan and Kailash Kher’s mystifying voices.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram