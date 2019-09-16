Happy Birthday Prasoon Joshi: 5 Soul-touching Song Lyrics by Him
Prasoon Joshi speaking at the News18 Rising India Summit in New Delhi. (Image: News18)
Renowned lyricist, poet and screenwriter Prasoon Joshi celebrates his birthday on Monday, September 16. He has received several awards for his work, including the National Award. In 2015, he was awarded Padma Shri by the Government of India for his contributions towards the field of Arts, Literature and Advertising. He is currently the Chairperson of Central Board of Film Certification.
On his birthday, let’s take a look back at some of his soulful lyrics which are etched in our minds.
Roobaroo
This song from the film Rang De Basanti stirs a revolutionary feeling in our minds.
Maa
Everybody’s eyes got a little misty while listening to this beautiful composition by Joshi for the film Taare Zameen Par.
O Rangrez
This composition is not just the best from the movie Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, but is one of the best works by Joshi combined with the musical sense of Shankar, Ehasan and Loy.
Jeete Hai Chal
This song from the film Neerja inspires to live on, despite all hurdles, troubles and miseries and work towards a better tomorrow.
Chand Sifarish
A quintessential romantic song from the film Fanaa, this song was a food for soul with Shaan and Kailash Kher’s mystifying voices.
