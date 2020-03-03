Happy Birthday Prateek Kuhad: 5 Songs of the Indie Artist that You'll Fall in Love With

Popular indie music artist Prateek Kuhad turns a year older on March 3. After garnering a loyal fan following with his soulful and melodious music, the singer-songwriter made his debut in Bollywood with a song in Siddharth Malhotra and Katrina Kaif starrer Baar Baar Dekho. He sung Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Jasleen Royal and the song was a big hit.

Prateek's song cold/mess was a part of former United States President Barack Obama's list of favourite songs in 2019. Obama had made the announcement on Twitter, leaving the singer and his fans overwhelmed.

As the artist turns 30, we take a look at five of his songs which won our hearts:

Cold/Mess



The song, which features Jim Sarbh and Zoya Hussain, was on number 22 of former US president Barack Obama's list of favourite music in 2019. The video, which was released on the singer's YouTube channel in December 2018, has around 7 million views on the portal. The six minutes and seven seconds track is so far one of his best songs.

Dil Beparvah



Dil Beparvah turned out to be every dreamer's motivation to follow his or her heart. The song was made in collaboration with renowned singer Ankur Tewari and was shared by Dewar India on their official YouTube channel, garnering more than 7 million views. The song, which came out in November 2016, still continues to be one of Prateek's masterpiece.

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan



Prateek made his debut in Bollywood with this romantic number. The song is from Katrina Kaif- Siddharth Malhotra starrer Baar Baar Dekho. The track holds a special place in the hearts of the music lovers.

Saansein



The romantic number, which was one of the highlights of Bollywood film Kaarwan starring Dulquer Salman, Mithila Palkar and Irrfan, was written and sung by Prateek.

Tum Jab Paas



Tum Jab Paas is about unconditional love. The tarck, which was available in the market in April 2017, continues to be on playlists of lovers and dreamers alike.

