Happy Birthday Prateik Babbar: 5 Times the Actor Impressed the Audience With His Performance

Actors Raj Babbar and Smita Patil’s son, Prateik Babbar began his career in the film industry as a production assistant. He soon moved to pursue a career in acting and began appearing in TV ads, followed by films. Prateik made his screen debut with the film Jaane Tu…Ya Jaane Na. He later made an appearance in the Tamil film Darbar. The actor is most popular for his diverse roles in Bollywood films. Today, the actor will be turning a year older and on the occasion of his birthday, let’s take a look at his noteworthy works in the industry.

Dum Maaro Dum

Prateik appeared in the commercially successful crime thriller Dum Maaro Dum directed by Rohan Sippy. The film starred Abhishek Bachchan and Bipasha Basu in the lead roles, along with Rana Daggubati, Aditya Pancholi in supporting roles.

Aarakshan

Prateik drew the critics’ attention by appearing in the political drama Aarakshan. Although the film received mixed reviews by the critics and was considered a flop film at the box office, the actor was praised for his performance as Sushant Seth.

Dhobi Ghat

Dhobi Ghat marked Kiran Rao’s directorial debut featuring Prateik along with Monica Dogra and Kriti Malhotra in the lead roles. The film premiered at the Toronto Film Festival in 2010 and was a critically successful film, despite performing poorly at the box office.

My Friend Pinto

While experimenting with his films and characters, Prateik also appeared in the musical comedy film My Friend Pinto. Prateik and Kalki Koechlin received a good response for their performance in the film by the critics. However, the film failed commercially.

Baaghi 2

Prateik Babbar garnered immense praise and appreciation for his character as Sunny Salgaonkar in the film Baaghi 2. Becoming the third highest-grossing film of 2018, Baaghi 2 starred Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani in the lead roles. Prateik played an antagonist along with Manoj Bajpayee and Darshan Kumar.

