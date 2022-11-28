Happy Birthday Prateik Babbar: Chhichhore to Baaghi 2, Best Movies of the Versatile Actor

HAPPY BIRTHDAY PRATEIK BABBAR: Prateik Babbar’s Bollywood journey is filled with a topsy-turvy curve and his journey to recognition wasn’t an easy one. After playing multiple supporting roles, he became known for his viable roles in projects including Chhichhore, Baaghi 2, and more. Be it playing the boy next door, or a drug peddler, Babbar has displayed his versatile shades on the big screen, thereby carving a niche for himself.

On Monday, November 28, the actor is celebrating his 36th birthday. To mark the special occasion here’s taking a look at some of his top movies that you can include in your watchlist.

Jaane Tu…Ya Jaane Na

Directed by Abbas Tyrewala, this coming-of-rage romantic comedy marks the Bollywood debut of Prateik Babbar alongside Aamir Khan’s nephew Imran Khan. The plot of the movie revolves around the life of best friends Jai and Aditi who’d make for a perfect couple but are totally unaware of each other’s feelings. Babbar played the role of Aditi’s brother who helps her realize her true affection for Jai. Ekk Deewana Tha

Starring Prateik Babbar and Amy Jackson in the lead roles, this romantic drama is helmed by Gautham Vasudev Menon. Ekk Deewana Tha is the Hindi remake of the filmmaker’s own bilingual movies Ye Maaya Chesave and Vinnaithaandi Varyvaayaa. The film traces the platonic love story of Sachin who falls in with Jessie, a girl belonging to a conservative Christain family. Things take a sudden twist when religious restrictions go on to strain their secret relationship. Baaghi 2

This movie saw Prateik Babbar bringing his darker shade to the silver screen by essaying the role of a drug addict and a gangster. Helmed by Ahmed Khan, Baaghi 2 starring Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani in the lead, is the Hindi remake of the Telugu film Kshanam. It narrates the life of Rhea, who seeks the help of her former lover to locate her kidnapped daughter. Chhichhore

This coming-of-age comedy-drama touches upon sensitive issues including suicides and failure, set against the life of Anirudh whose son attempts to take his own life after failing an entrance exam. The tragic incident forces him to reminisce the bitter-sweet memories of his young days, when he himself was labelled ‘loser’ but refused to give up. Prateik Babbar essayed the role of Anirudh’s college rival. Darbar

Helmed by AR Murgadoss, this Tamil actioner features an ensemble cast including Nayanthara, Rajinikanth, Nivetha Thomas, Suniel Shetty, and Prateik Babbar. The plot outlines the story of Mumbai’s Police commissioner who sets out on a journey to trap a notorious drug peddler (played by Babbar) but ends up uncovering a deep truth linked to an international drug lord.

