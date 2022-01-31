Happy Birthday Preity Zinta: Times She Gave Major Couple Goals with Husband Gene Goodenough

Preity Zinta got hitched to her longtime-beau, Gene Goodenough on February 28, 2016.

2. The couple tied the knot in a Hindu wedding ceremony in Los Angeles. And later hosted a reception in Mumbai.

3. Though Preity and Gene dated for 5 years, their friends were not sure that they were remotely serious for each other.

4. The actor had first met Gene in Santa Monica in Los Angeles. Instantly, they had developed a liking for each other.

5. Not many know that Gene has been one of the eye witnesses to Preity’s side when she lodged a molestation case against her ex, Ness Wadia.

6. Reportedly, Gene was the one to stop Ness at the time and shield the actor.

7. Though Gene Goodenough was by her side, he was reportedly reluctant to be a part of the legal battle.

8. Gene and Preity have been one of the most loved and adorable couples. Their fans are just in awe of their love and chemistry.

9. The actor never shies away from social media PDA as she often shares lovey dovey snaps with her hubby.

10. Last year in November, the couple was blessed with twins, Jay and Gia Zinta Goodenough.

11. The actor had shared that they have welcomed their kids through surrogacy. “A heartfelt thank you to the doctors, nurses and to our surrogate for being part of this incredible journey,” Preity wrote in an Instagram post.

12. Despite coming from two totally opposite backgrounds, Preity and Gene have come a long way, and they continue to go strong.

Wish Preity Zinta a great birthday!

