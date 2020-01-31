Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Happy Birthday Preity Zinta: 5 Stunning Pictures of the Dimple Girl of Bollywood

On Preity Zinta's birthday, here are five gorgeous pictures of the diva.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 31, 2020, 10:55 AM IST
Happy Birthday Preity Zinta: 5 Stunning Pictures of the Dimple Girl of Bollywood
Photo of Preity G Zinta.

Preity Zinta is celebrating her 45th birthday on January 31. Preity, who made her Bollywood debut with Dil Se in 1998, had worked in films like Chori Chori Chupke Chupke, Dil Chahta Hai, Koi...Mil Gaya, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Veer-Zaara among others.

She bagged the Filmfare in 1999 under the best female debut of the year category for her roles in Soldier and Dil Se.

On her special day, here are five gorgeous pictures of the diva.

Surrounded By Nature

In the simple yet striking picture, Preity is posing happily around the greens in her beautiful smile.

Foodie Forever

The gorgeous diva has kept it simple with a sans-filter, no-makeup look. She is drooling over scrumptious looking cupcakes, as we drool over the picture.

Ethereal in ethnic

The Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna actress made heads turn in her fantabulous desi avatar. In a white and silver-studded Anarkali with huge latkans, Preity looked pretty as ever. She completed her look with big jhumkas and dark kohl-lined eyes.

Let’s Glam Up

In this jaw-dropping oh-so-gorgeous picture, the actress stunned in the IIFA awards red carpet in a shiny golden gown.

Throwback to cuteness

We couldn’t get enough of this picture. Preity shared a throwback snap, when she was learning to play hockey. In the photograph, the Lakshya actress can be seen holding a hockey stick and is looking sweet and simple with her hair braided into two tails.

