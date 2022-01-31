Happy Birthday Preity Zinta: From Kal Ho Naa Ho to Veer-Zaara, Her Top Performances

Preity Zinta made her film debut in Dil Se.. in the year 1998, and also won a Filmfare award for the Best Debut Female. She went on to appear in several commercially successful films and was at the peak of her career during films like Salaam Namaste and Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna. On her 47th birthday today, check out her top 5 performances of her career.

Dil Chahta Hai

Dil Chahta Hai was written and directed by Farhan Akhtar. It starred Aamir Khan, Akshaye Khanna and Saif Ali Khan and was a coming-of-age film. Preity played the role of Aamir Khan’s love interest in the film. Although the film performed moderately at the BO, it received several accolades including two National Film Awards. Dil Chahta Hai currently has a cult status among the young generation.

Kal Ho Naa Ho

Bagging a Filmfare Award for Best Actress for Kal Ho Naa Ho, Preity mostly received critical feedback for her performance in the film. It was directed by Nikhil Advani and starred Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and Jaya Bachchan amongst others.

Koi…Mil Gaya

Rakesh Roshan’s Koi…Mil Gaya starring Hrithik Roshan and Preity became the second-highest-grossing film of the year. The film won three National film awards and several other accolades. The film followed the relationship of a mentally unstable boy Rohit who falls in love with a girl, while also encountering an alien called Jaadu.

Veer-Zaara

Yash Chopra’s Veer-Zaara was a period epic romantic drama featuring Shah Rukh Khan opposite Preity Zinta. The film followed the life of an Indian Air Force officer who falls in love with the daughter of a Pakistani politician. The film became the highest-grossing film of the year in India as well as overseas.

Salaam Namaste

Preity was critically appreciated for her role as an independent woman in the romantic comedy film Salaam Namaste. Directed by Siddharth Anand, Preity received high praise for her role in the film and also earned nominations at several award functions. The film also starred Saif Ali Khan and Arshad Warsi.

