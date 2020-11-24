Happy Birthday Prince Narula: Look at Reality Star's Loved up Posts with Wife Yuvika Chaudhary

Reality television celebrity Prince Narula turned 30 today. The Punjabi actor and model started his career with Mr Punjab in 2014, where he was declared the second runner-up. He gained national recognition when he won MTV Roadies X2 in 2015. He then went on to win MTV Splitsvilla 8 and consecutively, also won the Bigg Boss season 9.

After Bigg Boss, Prince made his acting debut with the television show Bado Bahu. He was also seen in a short role in Naagin 3. Prince currently features as a gang leader on the television reality show MTV Roadies Revolution.

It was in the Bigg Boss house where Prince met Yuvika Chaudhary. The two started dating soon after the show and tied the knot in October 2018. The lovebirds also went on to win the couple dance show Nach Baliye season 9 in 2019.

Take a look at some sweet social media posts of the couple.

1. The couple, who have been married for two years now, celebrated their Karva Chauth fast together. The post shows Prince and Yuvika seeing each other through the sieve as the moon shines in the background. Captioning the image, Prince calls Yuvika his moon.

2. The celebrity couple makes sure their style quotient remains on point and this post proves just that. Prince calls Yuvika his queen in this picture as they both raise the temperature.

3. To mark their second wedding anniversary, Prince Narula posted a heartfelt and honest note for his wife with some cute pictures. The couple can be seen enjoying each other's company as they show their goofy and fun side. Prince calls their love story a superhit movie and their favourite movie so far.

4. The Bombers actor expressed his love for his wife in this adorable post. He expressed how he started believing in true love after meeting Yuvika.

5. Prince expresses his love for Yuvika on her birthday with this special post. He captions the pictures with a few lyrics from Honey Singh's hit song Superstar.

Here's wishing Prince Narula a very happy birthday.