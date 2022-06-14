Happy Birthday Pritam: Top 5 Songs of the Music Composer

HAPPY BIRTHDAY PRITAM: Starting his career with jingles for television commercials, Pritam Chakraborty transitioned to music composition for Bollywood films as part of a duo with Jeet Ganguly. The duo’s first film album, Tere Liye, came out in 2002. However, Pritam soon moved to solo composition and delivered the album for the 2004 release Dhoom. The album became a roaring hit and instantly established Pritam’s credentials as a music director. And there has not been looking back since then. In his career spanning over decades, Pritam has consistently delivered hits and won several musical awards.

As Pritam celebrates his 51st birthday today, June 14, we take a recap and list some of his top songs:

Tu HI meri Shab Meri- Gangster

While the plot and performance of the 2006 release had their own merit, the music of Pritam contributed a large part to the film’s success. The soothing voice of KK in Tu Hi Meri Shab gave wings to Pritam’s composition and the song became one of the biggest hits of not just the year but the decade too.

In Dino (Life In A Metro)

Another Anurag Basu movie that starred Pritam’s musical brilliance was the 2009 release Life In A Metro. The film touched on multiple stories and Pritam’s compositions made the transitions easier. While it’s hard to choose one song from the movie, In Dino became the soul of Life In A Metro.

Phir Le Aaya Dil- Barfi

Arguably one of the best songs by Pritam, Barfi’s Phir Le Aaya Dil is a musical brilliance. The original version of the song was crooned by Rekha Bhardwaj and the reprised version featured Arijit Singh’s vocals. Sayeed Quadri penned the lyrics.

Tu Jaane Na- Ajab Prem Ki Gajab Kahani

The song is just a nither proof of Pritam’smastery of delivering successful full love tracks. The soothing voice of Atif Aslam and Irshad Kamils’ brilliant lyrics leave a long-lasting impact on the listener’s soul.

Naina – Dangal

This track is an emotion.

The first thing that comes to our mind is “Juda huye kadam…Jinhone li thi ye kasam…Milke chalenge hardum…Ab baant’te hain ye gham.”

