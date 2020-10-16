Happy Birthday Prithviraj Sukumaran: Check Out the Malayalam Actor's Top Five Films

Prithviraj Sukumaran, better known as Prithviraj, is one of the most talented actors from down south. Hailing from a family of actors (his father is actor Sukumaran and mother is actress Mallika Sukumaran) he is primarily known for his work in Malayalam cinema. The actor has also featured in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi films and won some of the most prestigious of awards.

He starred in the Hindi film Aiyyaa in 2012 opposite Rani Mukerji. Apart from acting, he has also worked as a director, producer and playback singer. He has worked in over 100 films, including mainstream and parallel cinema, in a variety of roles. Prithviraj is a three-time Kerala State Film Awards recipient and has also won a National Film Award.

Born on October 16, 1982, the actor began his career with a leading role in the Malayalam film, Nandanam in 2002 and he never looked back. As he turns 38, let us recall some of his finest works in cinema.

1. Vaasthavam (2006)

Directed by M. Padmakumar, Vaasthavam is a political thriller that tells the story of a young man’s (Prithviraj) rise and fall in politics. It was loosely based on the novel Enippadikal. Prithviraj shot to fame with his role in the movie and became the youngest recipient of the Kerala State Film Award for Best Actor at the age of 24.

2. Indian Rupee (2011)

Written and directed by Ranjith Balakrishnan, the film shows Prithviraj as Jayaprakash, who ventures out to make quick money through the real estate business. Prithviraj also co-produced the movie, which went on to win the National Film Award for Best Feature Film and Kerala State Film Award.

3. Ayalum Njanum Thammil (2012)

Ayalum Njanum Thammil is a candid story of a committed senior doctor and an irresponsible junior doctor (Prithviraj). The various nuances of the medical profession have been dealt with through a portrayal of their relationship. Prithviraj won the Kerala State Film Award for Best Actor for his role in the movie.

4. Celluloid (2013)

Directed by Kamal, Celluloid tells the story of J.C. Daniel, the pioneer of Malayalam cinema. It is based on the book written by Chelangatt Gopalakrishnan. It won seven Kerala State Film Awards including for Best Film and Best Actor (Prithviraj).

5. Kaaviya Thalaivan (2014)

Kaaviya Thalaivan is based on the love story of legendary stage artists, KB Sundrambal and Kittappa. Prithviraj plays the role of the antagonist in it. He won the Tamil Nadu State Film Award for Best Villain for his role.