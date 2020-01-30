Take the pledge to vote

Happy Birthday Priyadarshan: 5 Movies by the Director One Shouldn’t Miss

From 'Billu' to 'Hungama', here are 5 films directed by Priyadarshan that you cannot miss out on.

January 30, 2020
Priyadarshan

Film director Priyadarshan has turned 63 on January 30. In the career span of more than 4 decades, the legend has given a rich contribution to the entertainment industry. A Padma Shri awardee, Priyadarshan has made and written films in not only in Hindi, but Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam as well.

On his 63rd birthday, let us take a trip down the memory lane to remember some of the best works of Priyadarshan. Here are the 5 films directed by him that you just cannot miss to watch.

Hera Pheri

Seriously, who hasn’t watched Hera Pheri? Starring Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal and Tabu in pivotal roles, the movie will make you laugh your gut out.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa

With a powerful star cast including Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Rajpal Yadav, Paresh Rawal among others, Bhool Bhulaiyaa is just the right mix of thrill, horror and comedy.

Hungama

Jointly produced by Ganesh Jain, Pooja and Vijay Galani, this comedy film revolves around a businessman, who moves to a city from the village. A confusion of identity puts him in a whirlpool of trouble and gives the audience a lot of moments to laugh.

De Dana Dan

De Dana Dan is written by Suresh Krishnan and is based on the Malayalam film Vettam directed by Priyadarshan himself. The movie starred Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif and Suniel Shetty in the lead roles.

Billu

Actor Irrfan Khan portrays the character of a struggling barber Billu, whose fate seems to change when locals get to know that actor he once knew is going pay a visit to the village.

