Happy Birthday Priyamani: Best Performances of the Actress

Priyamani is celebrating her birthday on June 4. The National Award-winning star is popular for her work in multiple languages. As an actress, she has proved her mettle and versatility across genres. Priyamani has also impressed her fans with her brilliant dancing skills.

Her claim to fame came from her performance in the Tamil romantic drama Paruthiveeran where she essayed the role of a village girl. Her performance alongside Shah Rukh Khan in dance number 1234 from the 2013 Hindi film Chennai Express added to her national popularity. On the occasion of Priyamani’s birthday today here is a list of 5 hit films that she has starred in.

Chaarulatha (2012)

The horror film is an adaptation of the Thai horror movie Alone. Directed by Pon Kumaran, the plot revolves around the life of conjoined twins called Chaaru and Latha. Priyamani plays dual roles as both sisters. The film was later remade in Hindi with Bipasha Basu in the lead.

Ninaithale Inikkum (2009)

The Tamil drama is directed by G. N. R. Kumaravelan. It is the remake of the 2006 Malayalam film titled Classmates starring Prithviraj and Priyamani in pivotal roles. In Ninaithale Inikkum, Prithviraj reprises his role from the original while Priyamani plays the female lead. Shakthi Vasudevan, Karthik Kumar and Anuja Iyer, K. Bhagyaraj and Manobala play other important roles in the film.

Raavanan (2010)

Raavanan features Vikram, Priyamani, Aishwarya Rai and Prithviraj in main roles. The epic action-adventure movie is directed and bankrolled by Mani Ratnam. The film revolves around the Stockholm Syndrome concept, following the crux of the epic Ramayana. The Hindi version was titled Raavan and had Priyamani playing the same role.

Vishnuvardhana (2011)

Starring Sudeep, Bhavana and Priyamani, the comedy film is directed by P. Kumar. The story follows the life of a man who wishes to make easy money. But he gets trapped in a complicated situation after he accidentally finds a gangster’s phone.

Golimaar (2010)

The action movie helmed by Puri Jagannadh stars Gopichand and Priyamani in the lead roles. The film is about an encounter specialist official who becomes popular for killing criminals and hunting himself targeted by corrupt officers and gangsters. The film was later dubbed in Hindi too.

