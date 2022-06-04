Happy Birthday Priyamani: Best Performances Of The South Indian Actress

HAPPY BIRTHDAY PRIYAMANI: Priya Mani Raj, called Priyamani by her friends and fans, is celebrating her birthday today. The actress, who started her career as a model, holds immense popularity in south film industry.

Priyamani has acted in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and even Hindi movies. Her performance in the Tamil romantic drama Paruthiveeran is one of her excellent works, for which she won the National Award for Best Actress. Moreover, her dance number 1234 in Shah Rukh Khan’s Chennai Express was a huge hit.

On the occasion of her birthday, here are some of her best performances:

Adha Oru Kana Kaalam (2005)

It is a Tamil sequel to the Telugu film Nireekshana, which was released in 1982. Balu Mahendra, a legendary filmmaker, wrote and directed this film. In the movie, Priyamani was cast opposite Dhanush. It was a pivotal film in Priyamani’s career. Paruthiveeran (2007)

One of the best movies of the actress is Paruthiveeran, a Tamil film directed by Ameer. The title role was played by Karthi, while Priyamani was featured as the female lead as a village girl. Her brilliant acting in the death scene left the audience speechless. For this film, the actress won the National Award. Ninaithale Inikkum (2009)

This film was a remake of a Malayalam film Classmate and became a box office hit. Directed by GNR Kumaravelan, this movie starred Shakti Vasudevan, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Priyamani, and Karthik. The story is about regret, revenge, and forgiveness. Raavanan (2010)

Mani Ratnam’s Raavanan is a Tamil thriller. Vikram, Prithviraj, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan played the lead roles, with Priyamani and Karthi playing important supporting roles. Even though Priyamani’s role was small, she made the most of it with a very impactful performance. Chaarulatha (2012)

This is a horror film directed by Pon Kumaran, and the plot is based on the lives of conjoined twins Chaaru and Latha. Priyamani was praised for her dual performance in this horror film. The film was based on the Thai film Alone, which was later adapted into a Hindi film of the same name.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.