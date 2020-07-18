Happy Birthday Priyanka Chopra: 5 Times When Nick Jonas Couldn't Stop Praising His Wife

Priyanka Chopra Jonas celebrates her birthday on July 18. The actress, singer and film producer who was crowned Miss World in the year 2000 at the age of 17, has come a long way since. After delivering some power-packed performances in her home country, she ventured out to try her luck in the West. The two-time National-Award winner became the first Indian to host MET Gala. Known for her association with UNICEF for social work, Priyanka has been honoured with Padma Shri Award also.

Priyanka is married to American singer Nick Jonas. The couple was first seen together in public when they attended MET in the year 2017. They started dating a while later and exchanged wedding wows on December 1, 2018. They got married in Jodhpur following traditional Hindu and Christian customs.

Priyanka along with Nick are also coming up with an unscripted series, tentatively titled, Sangeet Project. They will also be executive producers for the same. The reality show will be inspired by their own sangeet ceremony.

On the occasion of Priyanka’s birthday, here’s looking at some appreciation posts shared by Nick Jonas for his wife:

Mad-hatters

Nick shared an old fond memory when the couple went on their first date together two years ago. In the pic that he posted on his Instagram page, we see the couple looking stylish in cowboy hats.

“This beautiful woman and I went on our first date two years ago today. It has been the best two years of my life, and to think I am lucky enough to get to spend the rest of my life with her is such an incredible blessing. I love you babe. Happy two years(sic.),”wrote Nick.

To the incredible wife

Last year in October, Nick showered praises for his wife on the occasion of Karva Chauth, which is a fast practised by Hindu married women. Not only did he participate in the festivities, he expressed his admiration for Priyanka to teach him about culture and religion.

Inspiration every single day

Nick revealed he is proud of who his wife is as a person and also marked her contribution as a goodwill ambassador with UNICEF for 15 years. Congratulating Priyanka, Nick said she inspires him every single day.

Musings

The Sucker singer remembered how one movie date gave him the woman who went on to become his best friend, confidant, muse and beautiful wife.

Smiling ear-to-ear

Nick posted some cute pictures of the couple and admitted that his wife makes him smile a lot. Now that’s some really honest appreciation for a man for his lady.

Here's wishing Priyanka Chopra a very happy birthday!