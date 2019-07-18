Happy Birthday Priyanka Chopra: Celebrities Wish 'Desi Girl' on Birthday

Priyanka Chopra turns a year older today and we couldn’t be more excited. Born on July 18, 1982, the actress completes 37 years of her incredible existence. Known for inspiring thousands of people around the world, Priyanka Chopra is a globally appreciated actress, singer and beauty queen. The fashion icon will be seen next in Shonali Bose’s The Sky Is Pink which stars Zaira Wasim and Farhan Akhtar.

So as Priyanka Chopra celebrates her birthday in New York, here's a look at the celebrities who wished the 'desi girl.'

Actress Sonam Kapoor shared a picture on her Instagram story to wish the Dostana actress. She wrote Happy Birthday Priyanka. Each year you soar even higher, with this year being one of your most special I'm sure. I hope you have a wonderful year ahead. Hugs and kisses.

Dil Dhadakne Do actress Shefali Shah also wished Priyanka by posting an adorable picture with her. Besides Priyanka, the picture also featured Anushka Sharma. She wrote Happy birthday to a complete trooper @priyankachopra!

Team Priyanka Chopra also wished the actress on Twitter:

Dear PCJ, Today is about celebrating all you've been, all you've become and all you're yet to be!Happy birthdayHere's to another year of inspiring lives & melting our hearts with your wit, charm and grace. 😍We're suckers for you @priyankachopra! 💯♥Yours truly, Team PC pic.twitter.com/tmideRgoL7 — Team Priyanka Chopra (@TeamPriyanka) July 17, 2019

Bollywood’s most coveted designer, Manish Malhotra posted an adorable video on Instagram to wish PeeCee and the caption reads, “The gorgeous and charming birthday girl @priyankachopra Pulls of a conversation and sari with utmost grace, confidence and glamour... stunning in a #classic#manishmalhotralabel #saree”