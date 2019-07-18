Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Happy Birthday Priyanka Chopra: Celebrities Wish 'Desi Girl' on Birthday

Known for inspiring thousands of people around the world, Priyanka Chopra is a globally appreciated actress, singer and beauty queen.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 18, 2019, 1:31 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Happy Birthday Priyanka Chopra: Celebrities Wish 'Desi Girl' on Birthday
Image: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram
Loading...

Priyanka Chopra turns a year older today and we couldn’t be more excited. Born on July 18, 1982, the actress completes 37 years of her incredible existence. Known for inspiring thousands of people around the world, Priyanka Chopra is a globally appreciated actress, singer and beauty queen. The fashion icon will be seen next in Shonali Bose’s The Sky Is Pink which stars Zaira Wasim and Farhan Akhtar.

So as Priyanka Chopra celebrates her birthday in New York, here's a look at the celebrities who wished the 'desi girl.'

Actress Sonam Kapoor shared a picture on her Instagram story to wish the Dostana actress. She wrote Happy Birthday Priyanka. Each year you soar even higher, with this year being one of your most special I'm sure. I hope you have a wonderful year ahead. Hugs and kisses.

Dil Dhadakne Do actress Shefali Shah also wished Priyanka by posting an adorable picture with her. Besides Priyanka, the picture also featured Anushka Sharma. She wrote Happy birthday to a complete trooper @priyankachopra!

Team Priyanka Chopra also wished the actress on Twitter:

Bollywood’s most coveted designer, Manish Malhotra posted an adorable video on Instagram to wish PeeCee and the caption reads, “The gorgeous and charming birthday girl @priyankachopra Pulls of a conversation and sari with utmost grace, confidence and glamour... stunning in a #classic#manishmalhotralabel #saree”

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram