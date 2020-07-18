MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Happy Birthday Priyanka Chopra: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma Wish PC with Insta Posts

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Anushka Sharma wished Priyanka Chopra on her birthday.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Anushka Sharma wished Priyanka Chopra on her birthday.

Priyanka Chopra turned 38 today and the actress has been receiving wishes from her friends and colleagues in Bollywood.

Share this:

Priyanka Chopra is celebrating turning 38 on July 18. Wishes from friends and co-star have been pouring in for Bollywood's 'Desi Girl'.

One of the first wishes came from Kareena Kapoor Khan who shared a throwback snap from their appearance on Koffee with Karan Season 8 finale. "Happy birthday @priyankachopra... May you continue to inspire the world ❤❤❤💯💯💯🎈🎈🎈 Hugs from across the globe," read her birthday note.

Fashion designer Manish Malhotra also send his warm greetings to PeeCee on her special day.

Sharing a series of picture featuring himself and Priyanka, Manish wrote, “Truly the #oneandonly @priyankachopra birthday wishes to you my dear and stay this phenomenal always”.

Actress Anushka Sharma created a birthday postcard for her Dil Dhadakne Do co-star and shared it on her Instagram stories. "Happy Birthday, Priyanka. You are strong, a fighter and inspiration to many. Here's wishing you a splendid birthday," read the message on card.

anushka PC

Actress Sonam Kapoor, who is currently in London with her husband entrepreneur Anand Ahuja, has penned a sweet note for Priyanka. Along with a candid click featuring the two divas, Sonam's message read, "Happy Birthday, Priyanka! I hope you have a fantastic day today, and I can't wait to meet you in person!"

sonam PC

Next Story
Loading