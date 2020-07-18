Happy Birthday Priyanka Chopra: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma Wish PC with Insta Posts

Priyanka Chopra is celebrating turning 38 on July 18. Wishes from friends and co-star have been pouring in for Bollywood's 'Desi Girl'.

One of the first wishes came from Kareena Kapoor Khan who shared a throwback snap from their appearance on Koffee with Karan Season 8 finale. "Happy birthday @priyankachopra... May you continue to inspire the world ❤❤❤💯💯💯🎈🎈🎈 Hugs from across the globe," read her birthday note.

Fashion designer Manish Malhotra also send his warm greetings to PeeCee on her special day.

Sharing a series of picture featuring himself and Priyanka, Manish wrote, “Truly the #oneandonly @priyankachopra birthday wishes to you my dear and stay this phenomenal always”.

Actress Anushka Sharma created a birthday postcard for her Dil Dhadakne Do co-star and shared it on her Instagram stories. "Happy Birthday, Priyanka. You are strong, a fighter and inspiration to many. Here's wishing you a splendid birthday," read the message on card.

Actress Sonam Kapoor, who is currently in London with her husband entrepreneur Anand Ahuja, has penned a sweet note for Priyanka. Along with a candid click featuring the two divas, Sonam's message read, "Happy Birthday, Priyanka! I hope you have a fantastic day today, and I can't wait to meet you in person!"