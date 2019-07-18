Happy Birthday Priyanka Chopra: Throwback to Adorable Pictures from Nickyanka Wedding

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is ringing in her 37th birthday today (July 18) with husband Nick Jonas. The Dostana actress is renowned for her performance in Indian cinema. She is appreciated and loved worldwide for her acting skills and down to earth nature. From being Bollywood’s desi girl to the protagonist of American television show Quantico, Priyanka Chopra has surely grown as an actor. Besides being a terrific actor, she also shares a heart-warming bond with hubby Nick Jonas.

So as Priyanka turns a year older, we bring to 5 photos from Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' lavish wedding.

Desi Wedding

We all know Indian beauty Priyanka Chopra is a true desi girl at heart. She proved this by opting for a traditional red lehenga for her wedding. Designed by Sabyaschi, the outfit looks elegant on Priyanka. Apart from this, the picture can see love birds Priyanka and Nick embracing each other.

Mehndi Look

Priyanka and Nick completely slayed the mehndi look in this one. Both seem to having the time of their lives as they happily laugh at something. Priyanka could be seen wearing a vibrant multi color gown. Meanwhile, Nick could be seen dressed in a kurta.

When Fairytale came into existence:

This picture looks like a fairytale. Dressed in Traditional wedding attire, Priyanka looks gorgeous as she walks alongside the man of her dreams. Meanwhile Nick is wearing a classic black suit as he kisses Priyanka’s hand.

The Lavish Wedding reception:

This picture dates back to their wedding reception in Delhi. Both, Priyanka and Nick could be seen warmly embracing each other. Dressed in a silver lehenga, Priyanka strikes a pose as her hand rests on Nick’s chest.

The Haldi Fun:

Well someone has said it right, happiest brides are the prettiest. Our very own desi girl Priyanka Chopra looks gorgeous as she laughs away YouTuber Lilly Singh tactics. In this picture Superwoman can be seen applying some haldi on groom Nick Jonas.