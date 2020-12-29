Happy Birthday Pulkit Samrat: Take a Look at Some of His Most Adorable Posts with Kriti Kharbanda

Bollywood actor Pulkit Samrat turns 37 today. Pulkit started his acting career in 2006 when he made his television debut with Balaji Telefilms’ Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi as Lakshya Virani. He quit the show in 2007 and went on to work with choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant's musical theatrical Taj Express in 2011.

Pulkit’s Bollywood debut was in 2012 with the movie Bitto Boss. One of his memorable roles was in the 2013 release Fukrey that also starred actors Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha, and Varun Sharma. Sequel of this movie, Fukrey Returns came out in 2017.

Some of Pulkit's other movies include, Dolly ki Doli, Sanam Re, Junooniyat, Veerey ki Wedding.

It was during the shooting of Veerey ki Wedding in 2018 that Pulkit met his current girlfriend Kirti Kharbanda. In 2019, the two shared the screenspace again for the multi-starrer comedy Pagalpanti. This year, the two were seen in Taish which was directed by Bejoy Nambiar. The movie was released on online platform ZEE5 on October 29.

As the actor turns 37, let us take a look at some of the posts that have given us a glimpse into his love life:

Like a couple that supports and ties bows for each other, Kirti here can be seen assisting Pulkit by tying his neck bow. The couple is dressed up in formals and face masks as they attend a function amid pandemic. Kirti is wearing a bright pink silk saree while Pulkit is in a black tux.

On Kirti’s birthday in October, Pulkit shared this fun picture where both of them are beaming with joy. Captioning the picture Pulkit said, “Oye ladki!! Happy Birthday!!” He further said that life is fun with her and he wishes for many more random dances, balcony dates, campfire movie nights and delicious food with her.

In this post, the couple is seen enjoying their lockdown time. Pulkit can be seen taking a selfie as they both lie side to side in the opposite direction. While Kirti can be seen in a no-makeup look.

This monochrome post is a throwback to when couple was on the sets of a song production.

The actor posted this picture from their camping date. With fairy lights and some polaroid pictures in the photograph, Pulkit calls it a fun camping when his company is great.

Pulkit will next be seen in the third installment of Fukrey which is likely to go on the floors next year.