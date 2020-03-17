Happy Birthday Puneeth Rajkumar: 5 Must Watch Movies of the Actor

Famous for delivering power-packed performance in Kannada films, Puneeth Rajkumar turned 45 today. Born on March 17, 1975, Puneeth has played lead roles in 28 films as a child. He received much praise for his performance as a child actor in films like Vasantha Geetha (1980), Bhagyavantha (1981), Chalisuva Modagalu (1982), and Eradu Nakshatragalu (1983).

Puneeth, who has organised a grand celebration at his residence and met fans on his birthday, advised his followers on social media not to step out of their house in view of the growing cases of coronavirus. He also thanked his fans for their love and blessings.

As the Yuvarathnaa star turns a year older today, here are some of his classic silver screen performances.

Ajay (2006)







Ajay, a Kannada language action film, features Puneeth and Anuradha Mehta, who made her debut in Kannada with this film. The movie, which was helmed by Meher Ramesh, was the remake of Telugu blockbuster Okkadu.

Jackie (2010)

Directed by Soori, Jackie stars Puneeth and Bhavana in the lead roles. Adjudged the Best Film of 2010 at the South Filmfare Awards, the movie received acclaim for its technical prowess, witty dialogues and lyrics. The film was directed by Duniya Soori.

Hudugaru (2011)

With four stars in the lead role - Puneeth, Yogesh, Srinagar Kitty and Radhika Pandit – the Hudugaru was directed by K Madesh. It is the remake of 2010 Tamil film Naadodigal. Puneeth won Filmfare and SIIMA Best Actor Award in Kannada for this film.

Raajakumara (2017)

An action drama film, Raajakumara features Puneeth and Priya Anand in lead roles. Directed and written by Santhosh Ananddram, the movie was the first to complete 6,000 shows in multiplex within six weeks of hitting the screens.

Arasu (2007)

Helmed by Mahesh Babu, Arasu stars Puneeth in the title role. The actor in this movie played the character of the son of a business tycoon. In the film, he leaves the inherited property to eke out a living after being rejected by a girl.

