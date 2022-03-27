Happy Birthday Quentin Tarantino: 5 Movies of the Legendary Director

Quentin Tarantino, the extraordinarily talented self-taught director who has been topping the list of the most influential directors of cinema, is known to be the favourite of both critics and audience. Tarantino’s distinct style has inspired and fascinated all.

His sense of aesthetics, nonlinear plots, render his movies a rare exuberance and dynamism that is loved by viewers. As he turns 59, let’s celebrate this glorious director’s works by taking a look at his best films:

Pulp Fiction

A neo-noir dark comedy, Pulp Fiction is undoubtedly one of the coolest films to be ever made. This magnum opus has kind of set the barometer of making successful films quite high with several directors attempting to replicate the genius Quentin Tarantino’s unique style. Its unconventional plot, terrific performances, and memorable dialogues have etched an indelible mark on cinema and audience.

Kill Bill- Vol 1

A movie deftly made on revenge, with stylized action and mind-numbing violence. Unleashing pure mayhem is Tarantino in one of his exemplary movies. This Uma Thurman starrer is outstandingly path breaking. With spine-chilling scenes, eclectic, diverse soundtrack, and shocking twists, the movie keeps the audience hooked throughout. What’s interesting is that the animated sequences in Kill Bill were partially inspired by Kamal Haasan’s Aalavandhan (Abhay).

Inglorious Bastards

This is a brilliant film starring Brad Pitt that makes the director shine in all his glory as a masterful mise-en-scene director. This revenge fantasy movie is an anti-war tale at the same time.A fun fact that might be interesting to note: The opening scene of this movie written by the master filmmaker himself, is one of his two favourite scenes.

Django Unchained

A movie that will keep you enthralled and render an incredible cinematic experience is this masterpiece starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Jamie Foxx, Kerry, and Christoph Waltz. Electrifying performances brought out by Tarantino’s stunningly beautiful direction sets the movie as a class apart. Winning several awards, this movie went on to become the highest grossing Tarantino film.

Reservoir Dogs

Exuding swagger, this movie with a fantastic star cast is one of the ‘greatest independent films’ of all time. It is one of the finest, crime films made by the genius American director. Unusual, eclectic soundtrack, exceptional depiction of crime, pop culture references, profanity were the key elements that lent the movie a cult classic stature.

