Happy Birthday R Madhavan: Have A Look At The Actor's Most Adorable Moments With Family

Actor R Madhavan, who began his Bollywood career as a lover boy in Rehnaa Hai Tere Dil Mein, turns a year older today. The actor, who mostly works in Tamil and Hindi movies, has delivered power-packed performances in films like Rang De Basanti (2006), Guru (2007) and 3 Idiots (2009). He went on to impress the audience with his incredible acting skills in romantic-comedies Tanu Weds Manu (2011) and Tanu Weds Manu Returns (2015).

Madhavan tied the knot with the love of his life Sarita Birji in the year 1999. On Madhavan’s birthday, let's take a look at the actor's most adorable moments with his family and friends.

1. Love affair

Maddy posted this picture on the occasion of Valentine’s Day. In the photo, he can be seen with his wife Sarita. Putting out the picture, he wrote, “Wish you all a very happy Valentine’s Day folks”.

2. Mamma love

On the occasion of Mother’s Day, he put out a collage in which the actor is seen with his mother and wife. The caption of the collage reads, “Happy Mother’s Day to the mothers who mean the world to me.”

3. Three Generations in one frame

On the occasion of Independence day, Raksha Bandhan and Avani Avittam last year, Madhavan had posted this picture of himself with his father and son.

4. Happy Anniversary

On the occasion of his parents 50th wedding anniversary, Madhavan had penned a heartfelt post for his appa and amma. “Happy 50th Anniversary Appa and Amma. We married on your Anniversary so we could have a marriage like yours. Please bless us so that it may... LOVE YOU SOOO MUCH,” the post read.

5. Cuddle Time

In this photo, the Guru actor is seen having a fun time with his adorable dog. He captioned the picture, “When there is pure love waiting for you after a hard days work.”