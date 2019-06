Happy Birthday R Madhavan: These Pictures of Maddy Prove How He Is Getting Hotter With Age

Our childhood crush for R Madhavan aka Maddy from Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein might never get over. While people age with times, actors like Anil Kapoor, Milind Soman and Madhavan grace and age into a hotter and sexier personality. And as we celebrate Madhavan’s birthday today on June 1, it is right to accept that the actor is still the same even 18 years after the release of his movie Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein.As the actor turns 49, we bring you the best and the hottest pictures from the actors Instagram account that will definitely make you fall in love with this Tamil star all over again.While we might just plan to go gym and get that perfect body, Madhavan’s gym selfie definitely inspires us to take the gym membership right away. After gaining lot of weight for his upcoming movie Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, Madhavan is back to gym to shed all those extra kilos. And with that perfect smile on, Madhavan makes gymming looks easier than imagined.This throwback picture of Madhavan with his son takes us back to the bygone era, when the actor made his debut in Bollywood and stole away all the hearts with his performance as Maddy. The brown eyes and that perfect smile are definitely the cherry on the top.Donning a Manish Malhotra kurta, Madhavan looks hot as ever. Even as he stands straight, without a pose, the intense look does the trick for us.Did you just say 49? No way. This monochrome picture of Madhavan explains why he is the king of ever-lasting hotness. And leaves no doubt about why the actor is much loved among female fans in India and abroad.This picture of Madhavan is what you need to mark the perfect beginning to your day. Dressed in a white shirt, Madhavan clicks a selfie sitting on sofa, while the sunrays make him look hot. Don’t believe us? Just look at the picture.Follow @News18Movies for more