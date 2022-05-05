Happy Birthday Raai Laxmi: How The Model Made it Big in Entertainment World

With no connections with the entertainment industry, many find it difficult to establish a career here. Among them, there are some who embark on their careers with a lot of determination and prove themselves. Dhaam Dhoom fame Raai Laxmi is one of them. Raai celebrates her birthday today.

From her childhood, Raai was deeply passionate about arts - dancing, stage shows and modelling. Raai kept showing her portfolio to every director she met, seeking roles in their projects. Finally, it was R.V. Udhaya Kumar who gave her first break in his film titled Karaka Kasadara. The film was not a major success but Raai managed to impress cine-goers. Raai didn’t leave any stone unturned to make her journey in the film industry successful.

Dhaam Dhoom was released on August 28, 2008. Raai enacted the character of Aarthi Chinappa in this film. Dhaam Dhoom describes the story of an Indian doctor who has gone to Moscow to attend a medical conference. Twist arrives in the story when that medical student is framed for a murder not committed by him. The character of Aarthi Chinappa is shown as the defendant’s lawyer for that medical student. Raai enacted her character with such perfectionism that she was nominated for the Filmfare award south in the best-supporting actress category.

Raai was also nominated for another Filmfare award in the best-supporting actress category for the film Mankatha. Mankatha was written and directed by Venkat Prabhu. An action crime thriller, Mankatha described the story of Vikram, a suspended cop who helps four men rob cricket betting money. Twists occur in the film following the betrayal of a group member. Raai enacted Sona’s character in this film.

Since then, Raai became a part of several ventures. Many of these ventures were unsuccessful, but that had little effect on Raai’s determination. On the work front, she is filming for the film Anandha Bhairavi directed by Karri Balaji. Anjali and Adith Arun will also be seen in this film.

Apart from acting, Raai is passionate about several sports like horse and bike riding. If not for acting, Raai was once quoted saying that she would have definitely taken up sports as a career choice.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.