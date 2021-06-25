Happy Birthday Raghubir Yadav: You Can't Miss Some of These Hit Performances of the Actor

Raghubir Yadav, the masterful actor of theatre and Bollywood, turns 64 this year. He is one true acting gem who never ceases to amaze viewers by his command over the craft and can effortlessly spruce up any kind of scene. Yadav, an alumnus of the National School of Drama, has the extraordinary ability to portray the ordinary immaculately.

This genius acting talent has essayed a variety of roles that have left a long-lasting impression -like Loknath in Newton, Dr Srivastav in Piku, Bhaskar from Love Per Square Foot, Bhura from Lagaan, Sudhakar from Sui Dhaaga, Pappu Giri in Pagglait, and recently, the uncle in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. Yadav, a delight to watch on-screen, received two international Awards as Best Actor -One is the Silver Peacock Award and the other is the FIPRESCI Critic’s Award, Venice.

Over a career spanning almost 36 years, the man has stunned audiences with his back to back credible performances. Here are 6 brilliant roles of the great actor on the special occasion of his birthday:

Chillum in Salaam Bombay!: Yadav delivered one of his most memorable performances in this National Award-winning film by Mira Nair. His portrayal of a drug addict who is directionless and conflicted earned him great respect and appreciation from critics.

Budhia in Peepli Live: In this satirical comedy movie directed by Anusha Rizvi, Yadav essayed the role of Budhia, a dejected farmer. He spectacularly channelized the raw energy into the character and made it look incredibly real. This movie marked India’s official entry to the Academy Awards (Best Foreign Film category).

Adolf Hitler in Gandhi to Hitler: The movie ‘Dear Friend Hitler’ was released in India as ‘Gandhi to Hitler’. Yadav's extraordinary portrayal of Hitlermesmerized the audience.

Mungerilal inMungerilal ke Haseen Sapne: Yadav essayed the titular role (Mungerilal) and beautifully brought out the quintessential common man’s frustrations, struggles, and longings. Mungerilal used to have dreams where he would take revenge.

Karim in Firaaq: In this National Award-winning film by Nandita Dasbased on the Gujarat violence in 2002, Yadav was outstanding as Karim, the trusted assistant of Naseeruddin Shah.

