Happy Birthday Rahul Roy: Interesting Facts About the Aashiqui Star as he Turns 55!

HAPPY BIRTHDAY RAHUL ROY: An overnight sensation, Rahul Roy gained massive fame after headlining Mahesh Bhatt’s film Aashiqui (1990). He became a national crush after the film’s success. Despite appearing in several big movies, he never managed to land a major box office hit after Aashiqui. As a result, he began acting in supporting roles.
Meanwhile, he entertained his fans by appearing on television shows like “Kaise Kahoon" and “Karishma-The Miracles of Destiny." Rahul was crowned the winner of the reality show ‘Bigg Boss’ Season 1 in 2006. He is often considered a forgotten star for his one-movie wonder career.
On the occasion of his birthday, here are some interesting facts about the actor that you might not know:
- His hairstyle in Aashiqui became immensely popular and a trendsetter in India after the success of the film.
- The actor always wanted to be a supermodel and had no desire to pursue a career in acting. After completing his graduation, Rahul started his modelling career, and got major modelling gigs soon after.
- His mother was a fashion magazine writer, and Mahesh Bhatt was so impressed by her articles that he set up a meeting with her. After seeing Rahul’s images through her, the ace director announced that he would give him a break.
- He owns a production company named Rahul Roy Productions. In November 2011, Elaan was the first film to be released under his banner.
- He owns the Gujarati Cricket Team ‘Rajpipla Kings,’ which competes in the Valiant Premier League.
- Rahul and his brother Rohit Roy were born on the same day, February 9. Their birth took place 26 minutes apart.
Read all the Latest Movies News here