Happy Birthday Rajeev Khandelwal: 5 Performances by the Actor that Upped His Acting Game
On Rajeev Khandelwal's 44th birthday, let’s take a look at some of the most convincing characters he played.
Image: Instagram
Actor Rajeev Khandelwal is celebrating his 44th birthday on Wednesday. The actor regularly treats his fans with Instagram posts, and he does not look anywhere close to being 44 in those pictures. The actor who began his career with television shows is quite popular among his fans. His character of Sujal Garewal in the hit show Kahiin To Hoga gave him the tag of a TV superstar in no time.
Soon after, he was seen in another show Left Right Left in a pivotal role. He has also acted in a number of Bollywood films like Table No 21 and Aamir among others. Khandelwal recently made his digital debut in 2018 with Alt Balaji's Haq Se. He is currently working as the male lead in Alt Balaji's web series Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala opposite Divyanka Tripathi.
Apart from acting, he has hosted many reality shows like Deal Ya No Deal, Sacch Ka Saamna, Super Cars and My Endeavour. In 2015, he returned to television with Sony TV's show Reporters with Kritika Kamra.
On the actor’s birthday, let’s take a look at some of the most convincing characters he played.
Sujal Garewal in Kahiin To Hoga
Khandelwal received a lot of appreciation for his role of Sujal Garewal a young businessman in the hit show Kahiin To Hoga. He was one of the main characters and love interest of the show’s female lead.
Captain Rajveer Singh Shekhawat in Left Right Left
Based on Kanchanjunga Military Academy, Khandelwal played the role of rock solid trainer Captain Rajveer, who despite having a problematic personal life, is thoroughly dedicated to the Academy. He was loved for this performance.
Aamir Ali in Aamir
Khandelwal made his Bollywood debut with Aamir. The story revolves around a young Muslim man, Dr Aamir Ali, who returned to Mumbai from the United Kingdom and finds himself at the mercy of Islamic extremists who want to carry out a bombing in the city.
Arvind Mathur in Shaitaan
In this film, Khandelwal plays the role of an upright cop Arvind Mathur who has been assigned to solve a murder case. As he is on suspension after throwing a corporator from the first floor of his own house for allegedly beating up a woman, he has been assigned the task unofficially. Inspector Mathur is shown to be having a disturbed married life and nearly divorces his wife.
Vikram Singh Chauhan in Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala
In this Indian romantic comedy web series, Khandelwal plays the role of a hotel management student who eventually goes on to become a Michelin Star chef. His love interest is played by Divyanka Tripathi.
