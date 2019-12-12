Happy Birthday Rajinikanth: Celebs and Fans' Wishes Pour in on Thalaiva's 69th Birthday

Rajinikanth's birthday is a huge deal for fans of the Thalaiva, who celebrate his birthday with much fervour on December 12. Due to work commitments, the superstar is out of town on his special day. However, social media is flooded with wishes from fans and followers for him.

His fan following includes some of the prominent faces from the Tamil film industry as well, who took the opportunity to wish him. On Twitter, #HappyBirthdaySuperstar was trending on top. Here are some of the wishes from the Tamil film fraternity.

Filmmaker AR Murugadoss, whose next project Darbar stars Rajinikanth in the lead, wished him "success, health and happiness throughout."

Happy Birthday Thalaivar @rajinikanth sir.. I wish you success, health and happiness throughout. You are being a constant source of inspiration for us... I am happy and blessed to be a small part in this wonderful journey of yours.. #HBDSuperstarRajinikanth pic.twitter.com/uGWhQdf483 — A.R.Murugadoss (@ARMurugadoss) December 12, 2019

Music composer Anirudh Ravichander, whose song Kolaveri Di with Rajinikanth's son-in-law Dhanush was a massive hit also took to Twitter to wish the Thalaiva.

Happy birthday to the person I love the most in this world Andrum Indrum Endrum Orey Superstar @rajinikanth #HBDThalaivarSuperstarRAJINI pic.twitter.com/kmTWXaEQ0Z — Anirudh Ravichander (@anirudhofficial) December 11, 2019

Check out the wishes from other celebs.

Happy Birthday to our Thalaiva @rajinikanth sir. Wishing you a phenomenal year with great health and joy. Much love and respect — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) December 12, 2019

Happy birthday dear @rajinikanth , wish you the best of health , happiness and peace❤️❤️ — Radikaa Sarathkumar (@realradikaa) December 12, 2019

Meanwhile, during the audio launch of his upcoming film 'Darbar', the superstar requested his fans to not do anything grand on his birthday. "As you know, I don't celebrate my birthdays with fanfare. I request my fans to not celebrate my birthday in a grand way. Instead, I urge them to help those in need," he said.

Nonetheless, fans did their bit to celebrate the special day.

The Biggest crowd Puller Of Indian cinema ♥️ Look How Audience Connect With Him That's Thalaivar Happy Birthday Thalaivaa @rajinikanth #HBDThalaivarSuperstarRAJINI#HBDSuperstarRajinikanth#HappyBirthdaySuperstar pic.twitter.com/XAEcuZg7Vv — Shankar ᴰᴬᴿᴮᴬᴿ (@Shankarmk16) December 12, 2019

Many more happy returns of the day Dear Thaliva Super Star...May God bless you...Wherever your feet may take, whatever endeavor you lay hands on. It will always be successful. Happy birthday sir. Love you Thaliva #HappyBirthdaySuperstar pic.twitter.com/OIAiXQronB — david (@davidraja007) December 12, 2019

