2-min read

Happy Birthday Rajinikanth: Celebs and Fans' Wishes Pour in on Thalaiva's 69th Birthday

From Mahesh Babu to AR Murugadoss, members of the film fraternity as well as dedicated fans of the Thalaiva showered him with wishes on his birthday.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 12, 2019, 5:17 PM IST
Happy Birthday Rajinikanth: Celebs and Fans' Wishes Pour in on Thalaiva's 69th Birthday
File Image of actor Rajinikanth. (Image: @ARMurugadoss/Twitter)

Rajinikanth's birthday is a huge deal for fans of the Thalaiva, who celebrate his birthday with much fervour on December 12. Due to work commitments, the superstar is out of town on his special day. However, social media is flooded with wishes from fans and followers for him.

His fan following includes some of the prominent faces from the Tamil film industry as well, who took the opportunity to wish him. On Twitter, #HappyBirthdaySuperstar was trending on top. Here are some of the wishes from the Tamil film fraternity.

Filmmaker AR Murugadoss, whose next project Darbar stars Rajinikanth in the lead, wished him "success, health and happiness throughout."

Music composer Anirudh Ravichander, whose song Kolaveri Di with Rajinikanth's son-in-law Dhanush was a massive hit also took to Twitter to wish the Thalaiva.

Check out the wishes from other celebs.

Meanwhile, during the audio launch of his upcoming film 'Darbar', the superstar requested his fans to not do anything grand on his birthday. "As you know, I don't celebrate my birthdays with fanfare. I request my fans to not celebrate my birthday in a grand way. Instead, I urge them to help those in need," he said.

Nonetheless, fans did their bit to celebrate the special day.

