Happy Birthday Rajinikanth: Celebs and Fans' Wishes Pour in on Thalaiva's 69th Birthday
From Mahesh Babu to AR Murugadoss, members of the film fraternity as well as dedicated fans of the Thalaiva showered him with wishes on his birthday.
File Image of actor Rajinikanth. (Image: @ARMurugadoss/Twitter)
Rajinikanth's birthday is a huge deal for fans of the Thalaiva, who celebrate his birthday with much fervour on December 12. Due to work commitments, the superstar is out of town on his special day. However, social media is flooded with wishes from fans and followers for him.
His fan following includes some of the prominent faces from the Tamil film industry as well, who took the opportunity to wish him. On Twitter, #HappyBirthdaySuperstar was trending on top. Here are some of the wishes from the Tamil film fraternity.
Filmmaker AR Murugadoss, whose next project Darbar stars Rajinikanth in the lead, wished him "success, health and happiness throughout."
Happy Birthday Thalaivar @rajinikanth sir.. I wish you success, health and happiness throughout. You are being a constant source of inspiration for us... I am happy and blessed to be a small part in this wonderful journey of yours.. #HBDSuperstarRajinikanth pic.twitter.com/uGWhQdf483— A.R.Murugadoss (@ARMurugadoss) December 12, 2019
Music composer Anirudh Ravichander, whose song Kolaveri Di with Rajinikanth's son-in-law Dhanush was a massive hit also took to Twitter to wish the Thalaiva.
Happy birthday to the person I love the most in this world Andrum Indrum Endrum Orey Superstar @rajinikanth #HBDThalaivarSuperstarRAJINI pic.twitter.com/kmTWXaEQ0Z— Anirudh Ravichander (@anirudhofficial) December 11, 2019
Check out the wishes from other celebs.
Happy bday thalaivaaaaa @rajinikanth #HBDThalaivarSuperstarRAJINI pic.twitter.com/R5ZuEymcsp— atlee (@Atlee_dir) December 11, 2019
Happy Birthday to our Thalaiva @rajinikanth sir. Wishing you a phenomenal year with great health and joy. Much love and respect— Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) December 12, 2019
Happy birthday dear @rajinikanth , wish you the best of health , happiness and peace❤️❤️— Radikaa Sarathkumar (@realradikaa) December 12, 2019
Meanwhile, during the audio launch of his upcoming film 'Darbar', the superstar requested his fans to not do anything grand on his birthday. "As you know, I don't celebrate my birthdays with fanfare. I request my fans to not celebrate my birthday in a grand way. Instead, I urge them to help those in need," he said.
Nonetheless, fans did their bit to celebrate the special day.
The Biggest crowd Puller Of Indian cinema ♥️ Look How Audience Connect With Him That's Thalaivar Happy Birthday Thalaivaa @rajinikanth #HBDThalaivarSuperstarRAJINI#HBDSuperstarRajinikanth#HappyBirthdaySuperstar pic.twitter.com/XAEcuZg7Vv— Shankar ᴰᴬᴿᴮᴬᴿ (@Shankarmk16) December 12, 2019
Many more happy returns of the day Dear Thaliva Super Star...May God bless you...Wherever your feet may take, whatever endeavor you lay hands on. It will always be successful. Happy birthday sir. Love you Thaliva #HappyBirthdaySuperstar pic.twitter.com/OIAiXQronB— david (@davidraja007) December 12, 2019
Masss celebration before the show begins at Sri bajali theatre Bangalore!! #Baasha #thalaivar #superstar #rajinikanth #HBDThalaivarSuperstarRAJINI #HBDSuperstarRajinikanth #HBDThalaivarRAJINIKANTH #HBDThalaivaa #bangalore #darbar #Thalaivar168 pic.twitter.com/35lX6AX27z— Indian (@Indian1726) December 12, 2019
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- I Don't Endorse Anything Kabir Singh Did in the Movie, Says Shahid Kapoor
- PUBG Mobile Addiction: 20-Year-Old Drinks Chemical Instead of Water While Playing Game
- Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas to Create Series Inspired By Their Own Sangeet for Amazon
- Virat Kohli Dedicates India's T20I Win to Anushka Sharma, Says It's Special Wedding Anniversary Gift
- Google 2019 Trends: Kabir Singh to Avengers Endgame, Top 10 Movies of the Year