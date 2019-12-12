Happy Birthday Rajinikanth: Films in Which he Played Double Roles
On the occasion of Rajnikanth's 70th birthday, let’s take a look at the films in which the superstar has played double roles.
Superstar Rajinikanth in a still from the film 2.0. (Image: Special Arrangement)
Tamil megastar Rajinikanth turns 70 on Thursday. It is no secret that he is one of the highest-earning actors in Asia. Born as Shivaji Rao Gaekwad, the actor has starred in Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and English movies. The Government of India has awarded him with the Padma Bhushan in 2000 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2016 for his contributions to the Indian Cinema. Furthermore, he was given the "Centenary Award for Indian Film Personality of the Year" at the 45th International Film Festival of India in 2014.
On the occasion of his 70th birthday, let’s take a look at the films in which the superstar has played double roles.
Robot
Released in 2010, the film originally made in Tamil, titled Enthiran, was also dubbed in Hindi and Telugu, as Robot and Robo, respectively. The film, which earned Rs 290 crore during his worldwide run had Rajinikanth in two roles. He played the titular role of Robot namely Chitti and also scientist Vaseegaran, who was the creator of the robot. The filmed was directed by S Shankar and had Aishwarya Rai Bacchan as the female lead actor.
Chandramukhi
The comedy-horror Tamil film released in 2005, had Rajinikanth play the roles of a psychiatrist and a King namely Saravanan and Vettaiyan, respectively. The film, which was directed by P Vasu was also dubbed in various languages including Turkish, German, Bhojpuri and Hindi. Furthermore, the film won quite a few awards including five Tamil Nadu State Film Awards.
Billa
The 1980 Tamil-language action-thriller film directed by R. Krishnamurthy, starred Rajinikanth in the titular role as well as Rajappa’s role, who in the film is supposed to be Billa’s look alike. The film was Rajinikanth’s one of the biggest success at the point in time.
Moondru Mugam
This 1982 Tamil action film saw Thaliava essay three different roles namely Alex Pandian, Arun and John. The film was also remade in Hindi as John Jani Janardhan, in Telgu as Mugguru Monagallu and in Kannada as Gedda Maga.
Johnny
The 1980 Tamil film directed by J. Mahendran, had Rajinikanth play a double role. He played the titular role of Johnny along with that of Vidyasagar. The female lead of the film was late actor Sridevi.
