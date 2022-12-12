Happy Birthday Rajinikanth: Jailer To Darbar, Latest and Upcoming Movies of Thalaiva

HAPPY BIRTHDAY RAJINIKANTH: In his career span of five decades, Rajinikanth has risen to be known as the Thalaiva of the South Indian film industry. His journey began alongside Kamal Haasan in the 1975 Tamil film, Apoorva Raagangal and gradually he became one of the most sought-after stars of the country. Not only does he has blockbusters movies under his belt, the actor’s impressive stunt and dance prowess, make him one of the greatest actors in Indian cinema.

On Monday, December 12, the Thalaiva is celebrating his 72nd birthday. To mark the special occasion, here’s taking a look at the list of some of his latest and upcoming films

Jailer

Directed by Nelson, Jailer is a forthcoming action comedy film starring Rajinikanth, Vasanth Ravi, and Yogi Babu. Bankrolled under the banner of Sun Pictures, the movie also marks the Tamil debut of actor Shiva Rajkumar. While the plot of the actioner remains unclear, the movie is scheduled to hit the box office in the month of April next year.

Lal Salaam

The South megastar has signed a two-movie deal with the makers of Darbar. Seemingly, the first film will be helmed by Cibi Chakravarthy, for the second one it will be Rajinikanth’s daughter Aishwaryaa who will don the hat of a director. Earlier in November, Aishwaryaa revealed the title of the project- Lal Salaam while marking her comeback after a hiatus of 7 years.

Annaatthe

Starring Rajinikanth, Khushbu, Nayanthara, Meena, and Keerthy Suresh in the lead roles, this Tamil actioner was helmed by director Siva. The plot of the movie outlines the story of a brother who leaves no stone unturned to protect his younger sister from the clutches of the mafia after she elopes with her lover.

Darbar

While Anirudh Ravichander scored the music for the film, Darbar features Rajinikanth, Nayanthara, Suniel Shetty, Nivetha Thomas, and Prateik Babbar in prominent roles. The movie follows the life of Mumbai’s police commissioner, who while catching a drug peddler, uncovers a deeper secret related to an international drug lord. He goes to extreme lengths to bring the gangster to justice.

Petta

Helmed by Karthik Subbaraj, Petta stars an ensemble cast of Rajinikanth, Vijay Sethupathi, Malvika Mohanan, Trisha, Bobby Simha, and more. The movie chronicles the life of a hostel warden Kaali, who while saving his best friend’s son from local thugs, is forced to face a buried truth from the past.

Read all the Latest Movies News here