Happy Birthday Rajinikanth: Times Thalaiva Blew Our Minds With His Whistle Worthy Dialogues

Veteran actor Rajinikanth has had a remarkable journey in the Tamil film industry. Despite predominantly working in Tamil cinema, the actor is pretty famous globally. Known for his appearances and style, he has been a part of nearly 160 films. On his birthday today, as we look back at his contribution to the film industry here are some of the famous punch lines that impressed the audience.

1. Film: 16 Vayadhinile

Dialogue: Idhu eppadi irukku?

Translation: How’s this?

2. Film: Murattu Kaalai

Dialogue: Seeviduven!

Translation: I’ll chop you to pieces!

3. Film: Annamalai

Dialogue: Naan solrathaiyum seiven, sollathathiyum seiven

Translation: I’ll do what I say. I’ll also do what I don’t say

4. Film: Sivaji

Dialogue: Pera kettaale chumma adhirudhulla?

Translation: Doesn’t everything quake at the mere mention of my name?

5. Film: Baasha

Dialogue: Naan oru thadava sonna, nooru thadava sonna madhiri

Translation: If I say it once, it’s like saying it a 100 times.

6. Film: Muthu

Dialogue: Naan eppo varuven, epdi varuvennu yarkum theriyathu. Aana vara vendiya nerathile vandidven

Translation: Nobody knows when or how I will come, but I will come when the time is right

7. Film: Arunachalam

Dialogue: Aandavan solran Arunchalam mudikaran

Translation: God commands, Arunchalam obeys

8. Film: Baba

Dialogue: Khatam… Khatam… Mudinjathu mudinju potchu

Translation: Let bygones be bygones

9. Film: Thalapathi

Dialogue: Natpu na enna theriyuma, Nanban na enna theriyuma?

Translation: Do you know the meaning of friendship?

10. Film: Sivaji

Dialogue: Kanna Paninga Thaan Kootama Varum Singam Single ah Thaan Varum

Translation: Only pigs come in groups, lion always comes solo

11. Film: Padaiyappa

Dialogue: En vazhi thani vazhi

Translation: My way is a unique way

12. Film: Mullum Malarum

Dialogue: Ketta paiyan sir indha Kaali

Translation: I’m a bad boy

