Happy Birthday Rajinikanth: Times Thalaiva Blew Our Minds With His Whistle Worthy Dialogues

Veteran actor Rajinikanth has had a remarkable journey in the Tamil film industry. Despite predominantly working in Tamil cinema, the actor is pretty famous globally. Known for his appearances and style, he has been a part of nearly 160 films. On his birthday today, as we look back at his contribution to the film industry here are some of the famous punch lines that impressed the audience.
1. Film: 16 Vayadhinile
Dialogue: Idhu eppadi irukku?
Translation: How’s this?
2. Film: Murattu Kaalai
Dialogue: Seeviduven!
Translation: I’ll chop you to pieces!
3. Film: Annamalai
Dialogue: Naan solrathaiyum seiven, sollathathiyum seiven
Translation: I’ll do what I say. I’ll also do what I don’t say
4. Film: Sivaji
Dialogue: Pera kettaale chumma adhirudhulla?
Translation: Doesn’t everything quake at the mere mention of my name?
5. Film: Baasha
Dialogue: Naan oru thadava sonna, nooru thadava sonna madhiri
Translation: If I say it once, it’s like saying it a 100 times.
6. Film: Muthu
Dialogue: Naan eppo varuven, epdi varuvennu yarkum theriyathu. Aana vara vendiya nerathile vandidven
Translation: Nobody knows when or how I will come, but I will come when the time is right
7. Film: Arunachalam
Dialogue: Aandavan solran Arunchalam mudikaran
Translation: God commands, Arunchalam obeys
8. Film: Baba
Dialogue: Khatam… Khatam… Mudinjathu mudinju potchu
Translation: Let bygones be bygones
9. Film: Thalapathi
Dialogue: Natpu na enna theriyuma, Nanban na enna theriyuma?
Translation: Do you know the meaning of friendship?
10. Film: Sivaji
Dialogue: Kanna Paninga Thaan Kootama Varum Singam Single ah Thaan Varum
Translation: Only pigs come in groups, lion always comes solo
11. Film: Padaiyappa
Dialogue: En vazhi thani vazhi
Translation: My way is a unique way
12. Film: Mullum Malarum
Dialogue: Ketta paiyan sir indha Kaali
Translation: I’m a bad boy
