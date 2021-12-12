Happy Birthday Rajinikanth: Rajinikanth or the ‘Thalaiva’ of Indian cinema celebrates his 71st birthday today, December 12, and the entire country is in a celebratory mood. Rajinikanth was not born with a proverbial silver spoon in his mouth. On the contrary, he had to face a lot of hardships during his formative years. The son of a Bangalore based Marathi constable; he was soon forced to work as a coolie in order to earn his daily bread. Thereafter, he tried to earn some extra money by taking up the job of a bus conductor.

However, financial stability still remained a distant dream for the man who would one day earn in crores. Luckily, Rajinikanth never lets these challenges break his spirit and continued his search for a better future. As such, it would be safe to say that the veteran star is the very personification of fortitude.

He is someone who has clearly not let stardom or fame take a toll on his humility.

It was in 1980 that Rajinikanth tied the knot with playback singer Latha, beginning a new phase in life. Since then, the ‘Thalaiva’ has maintained a low profile on the personal front. The father of noted filmmakers Aishwarya and Soundarya, the actor rarely talks about his family life at public events. As such, he has always tried to shield his family from constant public scrutiny.

Actor’s movie release is like a festive occasion for his fans. They line-up in theatres from midnight and dances, sprinkles milk at superstar’s cut out and whistles inside the theatre as the movies starts. Social media platform is the best way to connect with your favourite stars.

On Thalaiva’s birthday, we have compiled a list of wishes, famous dialogues and photos of the legend with other big names in the entertainment industries. You can share the same with known die-hard fan of Rajinikanth, who can use it to share with the star through social media platforms.

1. A Happy Birthday to Rajinikanth sir! May you lead a long and healthy life.

2. An inspiration and a personification of humility and generosity! Happy Birthday ‘Thalaiva’ Rajinikanth.

3. Happy Birthday Rajinikanth. May you have a great birthday and good health.

4. Rajinikanth sir…I wish you success, health and happiness throughout. You are being a constant source of inspiration for us. Happy Birthday

5. Many more happy returns of the day Thalaiva. May God bless you and always keep you successful. Happy birthday sir.

6. Here’s wishing you the best of health , happiness and peace. Happy Birthday Rajinikanth

7. Wishing you a phenomenal year with great health and joy. Much love and respect. Happy Birthday the one and only Thalaiva Rajinikanth.

THALAIVA’S FAMOUS MOVIE DIALOGUES

Film: Annamalai

Dialogue: Naan solrathaiyum seiven, sollathathiyum seiven

Translation: I’ll do what I say. I’ll also do what I don’t say

Film: Sivaji

Dialogue: Pera kettaale chumma adhirudhulla?

Translation: Doesn’t everything quake at the mere mention of my name?

Film: Baasha

Dialogue: Naan oru thadava sonna, nooru thadava sonna madhiri

Translation: If I say something even once, it’s as though I’ve said it a hundred times

Film: Muthu

Dialogue: Naan eppo varuven, epdi varuvennu yarkum theriyathu. Aana vara vendiya nerathile vandidven

Translation: Nobody knows when or how I will come, but I will come when the time is right

Film: Sivaji

Dialogue: Kanna Paninga Thaan Kootama Varum Singam Single ah Thaan Varum

Translation: Only pigs come in groups, lion always comes solo

