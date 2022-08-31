Happy Birthday Rajkummar Rao: Top Movies and Upcoming Projects of the Versatile Actor

HAPPY BIRTHDAY RAJKUMMAR RAO: Actor Rajkummar Rao is celebrating his 38th birthday today. The actor’s extraordinary talent and passion for Indian cinema have allowed him to successfully carve out a niche for himself in Bollywood. He is praised as being among the best performers working in Hindi films today.

The actor has even won prestigious awards like the National Film Award and Filmfare Awards. Rajkummar Rao always chose movies based on the narrative and writing they included. On the occasion of his birthday, here are some of the actor’s top and upcoming movies:

Newton (2017)

Newton, a movie starring Rajkummar Rao, was India’s official submission for the 90th Academy Awards’ Best Foreign Language Film category. The film, directed by Amit Masurkar, centres on a young government employee who is dispatched to a Maoist-run town on election day. Pankaj Tripathi and Anjali Patil played the key characters, and the film was shot in the Chattisgarh state. At the box office, the movie enjoyed tremendous success. Bareilly Ki Barfi (2017)

Rajkummar Rao stood out as the movie’s X-factor in addition to Ayushmann Khurrana and Kriti Sanon’s roles. The movie, a melodrama about a love triangle, succeeds to captivate viewers with the performances of the many characters. The film, which was directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, promises to be enjoyable. Badhaai Do (2022)

Rajkummar Rao was perfect in his role as a gay cop. The references in which he admits to being gay and in the police force are perhaps the most ironic. The film directed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni also stars Bhumi Pednekar and Chum Darang in lead roles. HIT: The First Case (2022)

Starring Rajkummar Rao, and Sanya Malhotra in the lead roles along with Dalip Tahhil, Milind Gunaji, Shilpa Shukla and Sanjay Narvekar, HIT: The First Case released in July this year. The film shows Rajkummar portraying the role of a homicide detective who tries to solve the murder cases while also dealing with his past trauma. His life turns upside down when his girlfriend disappears. The film has been directed by Sailesh Kolanu.

Upcoming movies:

Bheed

Anubhav Sinha’s upcoming social drama ‘Bheed,’ starring Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar, is set to hit theatres on November 18. Bheed is produced in collaboration by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Anubhav Sinha’s Benaras Mediaworks. The plot of the film has yet to be revealed by its makers. Apart from Rajkummar, the film also stars Bhumi Pednekar and Veerendra Saxena in lead roles. Mr. & Mrs. Mahi

Mr. & Mrs. Mahi, directed by Sharan Sharma, has already piqued the interest of fans. The film is said to be based on the life of former India captain and cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni. The movie also stars Janhvi Kapoor and Abhishek Banerjee in lead roles. Mr. & Mrs. Mahi is all set to release later this year.

