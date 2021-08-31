Happy Birthday, Rajkummar Rao: Upcoming Movies of the Actor to Look Forward to

Rajkummar Rao made his breakthrough in the Hindi film industry with the political-action-sports drama Kai Po Che in 2013 directed by Abhishek Kapoor. Rao has won several awards over the years, including the prestigious National Film Award for his impeccable acting skills. He has an extensive range and is known for his immersive portrayal of all the characters he has played from comic to serious.

He is best known for his exemplary comic timing that he has showcased in multiple films like Stree and Ludo. On the occasion of his birthday, we have curated a list of his upcoming movies to look forward to in the coming months.

Here is a list of his upcoming films:

Badhaai Do

Badhaai Do is a sequel of the hit movie Badhaai Ho that featured Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead along with Sanya Malhotra. Badhaai Do is a comic family drama starring Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead and is directed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni. The movie wrapped up shooting on March 6, 2021.

Second Innings

Rao will be paired opposite Kriti Sanon for this comedy film. The two have worked together in the movie Bareilly Ki Barfi. Second Innings is directed by Abhishek Jain and is slated to release in October 2021.

Swagat Hai

Rao will be working with Hansal Mehta again for this movie. The duo has worked together on 4 critically acclaimed movies together like Shahid, Aligarh, City Lights and Omerta. Swagat Hain is set to release in October 2021 and is a social drama and believed to be based on a real-life story.

HIT

Rao will be seen in the Hindi remake of the 2020 Telugu thriller HIT: The First Case that featured actors Vishwak Sen and Ruhani Sharma in the lead roles. The Hindi remake will feature Rajkummar Rao opposite Ludo actress Sanya Malhotra. The film will be directed by Sailesh Konalu who also directed the Telugu movie.

