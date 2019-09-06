Happy Birthday Rakesh Roshan: Take a Look at His Best Works as a Filmmaker

Actor, director and producer Rakesh Roshan is celebrating his 70th birthday today. A multi-talented personality, Rakesh Roshan has starred in over 80 films. He has directed over 10 films through his Bollywood career, some of them starring his son Hrithik Roshan.

On his birthday today, let's here are the top 5 films he backed as a producer.

Khoon Bhari Maang

This women-centric thriller drama starring Rekha, Kabir Bedi and Shatrughan Sinha was something that set up a fabulous ground for filmmakers to experiment with female-driven movies. An engaging story about a woman's revenge against all societal wrongdoings, this film was believed to have given a new boost to Rekha's Bollywood career.

Karan Arjun

A story about rebirth, revenge and brotherhood, this film went on to become the second-highest-grossing Indian film of 1995. "Mere Karan Arjun aayenge" is an iconic dialogue which reverberates in our minds even today. Rakesh Roshan also managed to bring Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan together in a film for the first time.

Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai

This romantic thriller marked the debut of Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel. It was the most successful film of 2000. Rakesh Roshan had won his first Filmfare Award with this film. In fact, the film was also added to the Limca Book of Records for the greatest number of awards won by a Bollywood film (102).

Koi... Mil Gaya

Bollywood was introduced to the concept of sci-fi films with this 2003 Rakesh Roshan directorial. It is the first installment in the Krrish franchise. The film starred Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta in the lead roles. Hrithik gave one of his best performances in this film, which was declared a blockbuster. It was also honoured with a National Award.

Krrish

With this film, Rakesh Roshan gifted Bollywood its very own superhero, as a follow-up to the story of Koi... Mil Gaya. Another blockbuster by this ace filmmaker, Krrish grossed a worldwide total of 1.17 billion.

