Happy Birthday Rakhee Gulzar: Most Memorable Films of the Actress With Amitabh Bachchan

National Award-winning actress, Rakhee Gulzar, was born on the day when India attained its independence in 1947. The actress has appeared in over 100 films with diverse roles, with a career spanning over four decades. While she has worked with several actors, her on-screen pairing with Amitabh Bachchan was incredibly successful. On her birthday, we look back at five iconic films featuring Rakhee and Bachchan.

1. Kabhie Kabhie (1976)

In this Yash Chopra film, Rakhee plays Pooja, who, despite her relationship with Amit (Bachchan), is married off to Vijay (Shashi Kapoor) by her parents. Dejected, Amit marries another woman Anjali (Waheeda Rehman). Years later, Pooja’s son Vicky (Rishi Kapoor) and Anjali’s daughter Pinky (Neetu Singh) fall in love, which creates an opportunity for the former lovers to meet again.

2. Muqaddar Ka Sikander (1978)

The 1978 movie was directed by Prakash Mehra film, where Bachchan plays Sikandar, an orphan, who falls for Kaamna (Rakhee), the daughter of Ramnath (Shriram Lagoo), his boss. The film also stars Vinod Khanna, Amjad Khan, Rekha and Ranjeet among others.

3. Trishul (1978)

Both Rakhee and Bachchan bagged nominations for their lead roles in this Yash Chopra-directed revenge drama. Bachchan plays Vijay, who seeks to destroy his biological father Raj Kumar Gupta (Sanjeev Kumar) and his family. Rakhee plays Raj Kumar’s secretary, whom Vijay confides in about his past and his quest to destroy Raj Kumar.

4. Barsaat Ki Ek Raat (1981)

Rakhee plays Rajni, the blind daughter of a tea garden manager (Abhi Bhattacharya) in this Shakti Samanta feature. She marries Bachchan’s character Abhijeet, a police officer who puts a local goon named Kaaliram (Amjad Khan) behind bars. Kaliram gets released from prison and attempts revenge against Abhijeet by attacking pregnant Rajni.

5. Shakti (1982)

Directed by Ramesh Sippy, Shakti is about an idealistic, law-abiding police officer (Dilip Kumar) and his son (Bachchan) who becomes a criminal due to his father’s failure to betray the law to save him from kidnappers. Rakhee plays Bachchan’s mother and Kumar’s wife in the film.

