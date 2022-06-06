Happy Birthday Rakshit Shetty: Little-Known Facts About ‘Kirik Party’ Star

The new-age actor Rakshit Shetty rings on his birthday today, June 6. Rakshit carved a niche for himself as the most bankable actor over the years. Apart from his wonderful performances, Rakshit drew his fans’ attention with his filmmaking skills. The prominent actor rose to fame following his appearance in ‘Agi Ondh Love Story’ and ’Kirik Party’. As Rakshit celebrates his birthday, let’s take a look at some interesting facts about the star.

Here are some unknown facts about Rakshit Shetty:

Rakshit Shetty, born on June 6, 1983, studied engineering at N.M.A.M Technical College, Karnataka. He worked as a software professional for almost two years before he decided to follow his dreams and make a career in cinema.

Shetty began his career as a short filmmaker with Let’s Kill Gandhi and many unreleased ventures.

He entered the film industry with 2010’s Nam Areal Ond Dina Kannada movie.

Rakshit graced the director’s chair for his film ‘Ulidavaru Kandante’ which was released in 2014. The outstanding film made him win the Karnataka State Film Award for Director’s First Time Best Film and the Filmfare Award South for Best Director.

The actor has a busy year ahead. He will next be seen in 777 Charlie. Interestingly, Rakshit will only voice his character in the Hindi version of the Kannada movie. The film is slated to release in Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu languages. He also has ‘Punyakoti’, and ‘Thugs of Malgudi’ in the pipeline.

2016 rom-com ‘Kirik Party’ starring Rakshit Shetty, Rashmika Mandanna, Samyuktha Hegde and Achyuth Kumar is considered as one of the finest Kannada films. Recently, in an interview with Pinkvilla, Rakshit Shetty confirmed that the sequel of the ‘Kirik Party’ is in the works.

